10 Fall Decor Finds You Can Get From Amazon

By Stefanie Waldek September 25, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
The holidays will be here before you know it, so don't miss those cozy autumn vibes and hold off on decorating your home for fall. And if you need some inspo, we're here to help inspire you. Whether you're looking for a fall wreath, garland, or throw pillow covers, there's a high-design find on Amazon to suit your needs. Check out our favorite fall home decor finds on Amazon below.

Best Wreath

This elegant autumnal wreath might be faux, but it looks to be an all-natural arrangement of dried flowers, grains, and straw.

Amazon

Dseap 24-Inch Autumn Wreath

$68.99

This gorgeous fall wreath hits all the right rustic notes: grains, straw, berries, and some wildflowers. It's all faux, of course, but it looks so natural, if you hang it on your front door, your neighbors will never know. Just a little tip: you can use a hair dryer on a low, cool setting to fluff up the wreath once you remove it from its packaging.

Best Candle

Set the fall ambiance in your home with this pumpkin-scented candle, accented with notes of vanilla, cinnamon, caramel, and nutmeg. It's a beautiful decor item, too, thanks to its copper exterior.

Amazon

Thymes Heirlum Pumpkin Copper Candle

$24.00+

You have to go with a pumpkin spice–scented candle for fall. This one blends notes of vanilla, cinnamon, caramel, and nutmeg for major autumn vibes. Scent aside, check out that stylish copper votive. Be sure to keep that one once you've used up the whole candle.

Best Garland

If your mantel is in need of a little fall decor, simply lay this colorful, leafy garland across it.

Amazon

Tiny Land Fall Garland

$16.99

Forget the boughs of holly — lay a leafy garland on your mantle or dining table for some seasonal flair. This one comes in four autumnal palettes to suit your design needs.

Best Pillow Cover

Soft corduroy makes this pillow cover extra cozy for fall. As the product comes in all different colors, make sure you pick a seasonally appropriate one, like orange!

Amazon

MERNETTE Corduroy Decorative Square Throw Pillow Cover (set of 2)

$9.99

It's always a good idea to play with texture when it comes to fall pillow covers. This one is made of soft corduroy for that perfect snuggle factor for a chilly autumn day. It comes in a whole rainbow of colors and sizes — mix and match a few fall hues!

Best Centerpiece

These beautiful silk flowers in a farmhouse-chic metal pitcher add a touch of fall color to a tablescape without being too over-the-top.

Amazon

HO2NLE Artificial Fall Flowers with Metal Pot

$39.38

Florals are often associated with spring when it comes to fashion, but they're en vogue in decor all year long. These silk flowers are arranged in a rustic metal pitcher for that ideal farmhouse look. It works perfectly well alone, but you could also style a fall vignette around it, too.

Best String Lights

Pair these acorn string lights with a leafy fall garland to create the perfect mantle decoration.

Amazon

BOHON LED Acorn String Lights

$12.97

These acorn string lights will bring a little fall festivity anywhere you hang them. We think they're best paired with a fall garland on the mantle. Not feeling the acorns? Don't worry, there's also a pumpkin version and a maple leaf version.

Best Table Decor

These velvet pumpkins are perfect for styling on a tabletop, either alone or in little groups.

Amazon

Whaline Velvet Pumpkins (set of 12)

$22.99

Skip the plastic pumpkins for something a little more luxe — these faux pumpkins are made of velvet. The set of 12 includes three sizes in three colors, allowing you to set them up in a variety of pleasing arrangements.

Best Table Runner

This cotton table runner has the perfect plaid pattern for fall — in perfect fall colors, too.

Amazon

Occasion Gallery Holiday Harvest Plaid Runner

$29.50

As far as fall patterns go, plaid is number one. This cotton table runner combines autumnal colors with the classic pattern to stylish effect. You can also buy napkins to match!

Best Wall Decor

This simple pumpkin water is the perfect way to subtly shout out the fall season on your walls. Be forewarned that the print does not come framed.

Amazon

LYUARO Pumpkin Print

$10.98

Sometimes less is more. If you don't want to go too crazy with fall home decor, a subtle fall pumpkin watercolor like this one will do the trick. Just note that it doesn't come framed, but that allows you to personalize the final look of the print.

Best Door Mat

If you're not afraid of a bold graphic, this striped pumpkin doormat is for you.

Amazon

Artoid Mode Watercolor Stripes Pumpkin Doormat

$21.99

We wanted to avoid a cheesy "hello fall" graphic, which is why we opted for this punchy pumpkin doormat instead. It's giving Halloween vibes with the black and white stripes, but we think it could be used from now until Thanksgiving.

