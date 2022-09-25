10 Fall Decor Finds You Can Get From Amazon

The holidays will be here before you know it, so don't miss those cozy autumn vibes and hold off on decorating your home for fall. And if you need some inspo, we're here to help inspire you. Whether you're looking for a fall wreath, garland, or throw pillow covers, there's a high-design find on Amazon to suit your needs. Check out our favorite fall home decor finds on Amazon below.

Best Wreath

This gorgeous fall wreath hits all the right rustic notes: grains, straw, berries, and some wildflowers. It's all faux, of course, but it looks so natural, if you hang it on your front door, your neighbors will never know. Just a little tip: you can use a hair dryer on a low, cool setting to fluff up the wreath once you remove it from its packaging.

Best Candle

You have to go with a pumpkin spice–scented candle for fall. This one blends notes of vanilla, cinnamon, caramel, and nutmeg for major autumn vibes. Scent aside, check out that stylish copper votive. Be sure to keep that one once you've used up the whole candle.

Best Garland

Forget the boughs of holly — lay a leafy garland on your mantle or dining table for some seasonal flair. This one comes in four autumnal palettes to suit your design needs.

Best Pillow Cover

It's always a good idea to play with texture when it comes to fall pillow covers. This one is made of soft corduroy for that perfect snuggle factor for a chilly autumn day. It comes in a whole rainbow of colors and sizes — mix and match a few fall hues!

Best Centerpiece

Florals are often associated with spring when it comes to fashion, but they're en vogue in decor all year long. These silk flowers are arranged in a rustic metal pitcher for that ideal farmhouse look. It works perfectly well alone, but you could also style a fall vignette around it, too.

Best String Lights

These acorn string lights will bring a little fall festivity anywhere you hang them. We think they're best paired with a fall garland on the mantle. Not feeling the acorns? Don't worry, there's also a pumpkin version and a maple leaf version.

Best Table Decor

Skip the plastic pumpkins for something a little more luxe — these faux pumpkins are made of velvet. The set of 12 includes three sizes in three colors, allowing you to set them up in a variety of pleasing arrangements.

Best Table Runner

As far as fall patterns go, plaid is number one. This cotton table runner combines autumnal colors with the classic pattern to stylish effect. You can also buy napkins to match!

Best Wall Decor

Sometimes less is more. If you don't want to go too crazy with fall home decor, a subtle fall pumpkin watercolor like this one will do the trick. Just note that it doesn't come framed, but that allows you to personalize the final look of the print.

Best Door Mat

We wanted to avoid a cheesy "hello fall" graphic, which is why we opted for this punchy pumpkin doormat instead. It's giving Halloween vibes with the black and white stripes, but we think it could be used from now until Thanksgiving.