8 Eye-Catching Etsy Fall Wreaths Under $50

By Charlotte Beach October 18, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Now that fall is in full swing, it's the perfect time to get into the autumnal spirit with some leafy decor. While you've probably already hauled out a dusty box of baubles and plastic pumpkins like the rest of us, adding a few new decorations is sure to spice up your fall festivities!

To help get your harvest decor juices flowing, we've rounded up eight of our favorite fall wreaths for under $50 on Etsy right now.

1. Traditional Leafy Harvest Wreath with Pumpkins and Pinecones, $27.41

This lush wreath keeps it traditional with all of the autumnal heavy hitters: maple leaves, pinecones, gourds, and pumpkins.

2. Fall Felt Leaf Wreath, $45

For something a bit more out of the box, this crafty felt wreath has an endearing handmade spirit we love.

3. Autumn Fall Harvest Wreath, $36.19

This leafy rustic wreath made with real vines will bring the orchard right to your front door.

4. Modern Farmhouse Wreath with Ivory Astilbe & Fall Eucalyptus, $49.95

We love this farmhouse-ready beauty, featuring an abundant display of astilbe, mini pumpkins, and colored eucalyptus.

5. Woven Burlap Wreath, $42

This unique woven burlap varietal puts a cottagecore spin on the classic wreath. And who doesn't love a pop of gingham?

6. Gold and Copper Magnolia Leaf Wreath, $45

Class up your home with this opulent gold and copper-painted magnolia leaf wreath. This stunner is proof that seasonal decor ​can​ be sophisticated!

7. Fall Cornucopia of Colors Felt Rag Wreath, $45

Here's another fiber-based head-turner, featuring bundles of green, maroon, orange, and yellow felt that will usher a cozy, hygge vibe into your space.

8. Autumn Berry Lambs Ear Hoop Wreath, $32.99

Go the minimalist route with this sophisticated hoop wreath, delicately adorned with lambs ear and autumn berries.

Charlotte Beach

Charlotte is a power-clashing writer and letterer in Los Angeles, with an affinity for words and design. She currently writes for PRINT Magazine.

