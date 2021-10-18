8 Eye-Catching Etsy Fall Wreaths Under $50

Now that fall is in full swing, it's the perfect time to get into the autumnal spirit with some leafy decor. While you've probably already hauled out a dusty box of baubles and plastic pumpkins like the rest of us, adding a few new decorations is sure to spice up your fall festivities!

Advertisement

Video of the Day

To help get your harvest decor juices flowing, we've rounded up eight of our favorite fall wreaths for under $50 on Etsy right now.

This lush wreath keeps it traditional with all of the autumnal heavy hitters: maple leaves, pinecones, gourds, and pumpkins.

For something a bit more out of the box, this crafty felt wreath has an endearing handmade spirit we love.

This leafy rustic wreath made with real vines will bring the orchard right to your front door.

We love this farmhouse-ready beauty, featuring an abundant display of astilbe, mini pumpkins, and colored eucalyptus.

Advertisement

This unique woven burlap varietal puts a cottagecore spin on the classic wreath. And who doesn't love a pop of gingham?

Class up your home with this opulent gold and copper-painted magnolia leaf wreath. This stunner is proof that seasonal decor ​can​ be sophisticated!

Here's another fiber-based head-turner, featuring bundles of green, maroon, orange, and yellow felt that will usher a cozy, hygge vibe into your space.

Go the minimalist route with this sophisticated hoop wreath, delicately adorned with lambs ear and autumn berries.