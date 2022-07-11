14 High-Design Amazon Decor Finds That Only Look Expensive

By Sharon Brandwein July 11, 2022
Years ago, if you wanted to see what was new and great in the world of home design and home decor, you had two main channels (part in the pun) to do so, HGTV and the glossy magazines that were on newsstands everywhere.

But times have certainly changed. Today, design inspiration comes largely from social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest. Instead of the glossy pages we once knew, we now turn to an infinite amount of digital pages for the latest and greatest in home decor. And aside from paying a data fee, it's free and on-demand, so great ideas are always at your fingertips, whenever inspiration strikes.

But accessibility is not the only difference. In the HGTV and glossy magazines versus social media showdown, budgets are a real consideration. Not only can the folks behind some of the most popular social media accounts show you how to decorate your space, but they can also show you how to do it without spending a small fortune. TikTokkers, in particular, are great for finding cheap things that only look expensive —aka bougie on a budget.

And not to steal anyone's thunder, but we can do it too. Ahead you'll find a list of some great Amazon decor finds that low cost but high on style.

1. EMME Muslin Cotton Blanket, $34.89

Throws are an easy way to tszuj your space, and as an added bonus they're great for curling up on the couch whether you're napping or binging the latest Netflix hit.

2. Pinnacle Cookery Bamboo Spice Rack Organizer, $31.95

You may not think of a spice rack as a decor choice, but you'd be surprised at how much your space will feel transformed after organizing your seasonings in uniform glass bottles with labels.

3. SIOSAVT Essential Oil Diffuser, $35.99

To elevate your space without breaking the bank, try a signature home fragrance. For less than $40, this dupe diffuser will add elegance to your home with only a few drops of an essential oil.

4. La Jolie Muse Fig & Coconut Candle, $7.99

This fig and coconut candle by La Jolie pulls double duty by adding both fragrance and ambiance to your space — and it does it for less than $10, not bad at all.

5. Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, $35.97

While a good sheet set can elevate your sleep, a great sheet set can elevate your space too. But who says you have to spend hundreds of dollars for the experience? This microfiber queen sheet set by Mellanni is ultra-soft, ultra-luxe, and comes in under $40, you guessed it, ultra bougie.

6. Graceful Fleurs Forever Rose Box, $41

Fresh flowers can make a pretty powerful style statement, but they can also pack a powerful punch to your wallet. To get the best of both worlds without spending a small fortune, try these forever roses. A forty-dollar spend gets you beautiful real roses that last a whole year with proper care.

7. Lakiq Colorful Indoor Single Pendant Light, $46.95

Overhead pendant lights can make a huge impact on a space, but they can often also make a huge dent on your wallet. Luckily, this elegant pick is a great statement that won't bust any budgets and comes in multiple colors to match all aesthetics.

8. Stone & Beam Medium Fan-Embossed Planter, $33.81

Chic planters filled with fresh (and faux) plants are always a good idea. We love this embossed pick from Stone & Beam since it's also in this season's hottest hue.

9. Miulee Velvet Pillow Covers, $13

Velvet throw pillows are a posh and inexpensive way to jazz up any space. These velvet pillow covers are available in 38 color options, so the possibilities are endless, and at $13, you can outfit every room and still come in well under budget.

10. Sioloc Soft Knot Ball Pillows, $20.99

The Nordic Knot Pillow is an iconic piece of home design, but if you're hoping to get the look for less, Amazon is the place.

11. Zippered Satin Pillow Cases, $11

Satin pillowcases are pretty posh, but luxury aside, they're pretty great for your hair and skin — at just $11, that's kind of a steal.

12. Henro Company Match Striker, $24

This is one of those home decor items that is perhaps unnecessary, but elevates a room immediately. Just trust us on this one.

13. Handicrafts Home Concentrics Decorative Box, $29.99

This feels like a Jonathan Adler catchall box, without the JA price tag.

14. Nolast Artificial Flower Fake Eucalyptus, $16.99

Transform your bathroom, entryway, or kitchen with this simple bouquet of faux eucalyptus.

