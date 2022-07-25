6 Spice Racks From Amazon to Up Your Kitchen Organization Game

By Erin Lassner July 25, 2022
See More Photos

If you're on a constant quest to find the next best kitchen organizer, then it's a no-brainer you need a solid spice rack. It's one of the easiest and most affordable ways to give your cabinet, countertop, or drawers an instant refresh. Whether you prefer wall-mounted storage, a rotating rack, a drawer insert, or a classic tiered organizer, we promise there's the perfect product for you. Keep scrolling for our top six picks that will continue your journey to The Home Edit-level kitchen organization.

Best Tiered Spice Rack

A tiered spice organizer never fails. Display 20 or more regular-sized spice bottles on this durable and sustainable bamboo rack. It also has a 10-year warranty and rings up at a very happy price point.

Amazon

Bellemain Bamboo 3-Tier Spice Rack

$24.45

Keep it classic with this three-tier bamboo spice rack from Bellemain. With one glance, you can see each and every product label. We also love the fact that bamboo is an eco-friendly, renewable resource that is both naturally strong and low-maintenance.

Best Drawer Spice Organizer

Say goodbye to that messy spice selection and opt for a metal tray that easily fits inside your kitchen drawer. Each organizer is four-tiered and offered in three sizes. Plus, it can be used to store a variety of products, from medicine and vitamins to nail polish and cosmetics.

Amazon

Lynk Professional Spice Rack Tray

$19.99+

There will be a designated place for everything when you add this nifty organizer to your spice drawer. It's sold in three sizes, the largest of which is expandable for easy customization and a polished built-in effect.

Best Revolving Spice Rack

This compact spice rack is easily a favorite on the list. It holds 20 coordinating jars with included labels so you'll always spot what you're looking for right away. Plus, the price simply can't be beat.

Amazon

New England Stories Revolving Spice Rack Set

$27.99

Keep it sleek and organized with this wood and stainless steel 20-jar rotating spice rack. It's durable, stable, and a huge space-saver. Plus, it comes with 340 preprinted labels, 10 number labels, 46 blank labels, a chalk pen, and a funnel.

Best Wall-Mounted Spice Racks

Bring that farmhouse flair with these four individual spice racks. They're easy to mount in any formation you so choose and conveniently have all the hanging hardware included. Note that the spice jars are not part of the set.

Amazon

Zicoto Farmhouse Style Hanging Spice Racks

$24.99

These four single-tier farmhouse spice racks are incredibly versatile. Hang them atop one another, individually, or configured in any unique way. Each of the four hanging racks is intended to fit eight spice jars, meaning all four will easily hold 32.

Best Countertop Spice Rack

This metal spice rack includes 36 glass bottles, a funnel for easy transfer, and labels to know exactly what's in each jar. This organizer sits nicely on any countertop or flat surface, but you can also wall mount it if you'd prefer.

Amazon

Swommoly Spice Rack Organizer With Empty Spice Jars

$49.98

Prepare for a fun little DIY when you score this countertop spice organizer from Amazon. You'll receive 396 spice labels, 340 of which are preprinted and 56 which are blank. Plus, you'll get a chalk marker to create your own custom labels.

Best Spice Rack With Spices Included

Quickly locate your spices with this revolving organizer from Kamenstein. It includes 16 glass spice jars filled with an assortment of spices. Since the spices in each purchase may vary, it'll be a fun little surprise to see what you get.

Amazon

Kamenstein Ellington Revolving Tower with Free Spice Refills for 5 Years

$27.14

Sold with pre-filled glass spice jars, this revolving spice rack is shockingly affordable. Even better? It comes with free spice refills of your choice for five years.

