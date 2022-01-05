Hurry: The Home Edit's Walmart Collection Will Probably Sell Out Soon

The beginning of each year offers the ultimate opportunity to up your organization game, establishing better storage systems and enlisting a few handy houseware products to keep your pantry, closet, and office tidy. Walmart understands this all too well, and has partnered with The Home Edit co-founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin from the Emmy-nominated Netflix series ​Get Organized with The Home Edit​ for an exclusive organization collection that was released this week.

"Over the last year and a half, Walmart customers have been spending more time in their homes, resulting in a bigger investment in home organization," Executive Vice President of Walmart Home Anthony Soohoo explains in a press release. "We've seen a significant increase in demand for home storage and organization, with specific interest in clear acrylic storage."

The products in the new line use Shearer and Teplin's signature clear style and are carefully designed to work together in any space for any purpose.

The collection includes four organizing starter packs called "Edits" which are designed to provide solutions for specific rooms of your home, along with a multi-purpose version for flexible use in all areas of your home. There are other handy items in the line as well, such as a holiday ornament storage container, stackable bins, risers for cabinet use, and more.

And the best part? Walmart and The Home Edit share the belief that functional organization solutions and sleek design shouldn't be expensive, so the collection is priced between $9.98 – $24.98.

Maybe it's just that new-year-new-me optimism coursing through our veins, but this collaboration has us giddy with home improvement excitement! And we noticed a couple of items are already sold out. Check out some of our fave picks below and see the full line-up here.

