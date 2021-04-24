17 Target Storage and Organization Finds Under $20

More time at home means more time to think "why is my closet such a mess" or "where the heck ​is​ that tupperware lid?"

If you're gearing up for an organizing spree, it's important to have a few tools to help you. Take, for example, all the containers you'll need to corral that mess. Whether you're taking on your bathroom, your bedroom, or desk, there's something to help with all of these areas.

And you don't have to spend a ​ton​ to do it. We rounded up a few Target finds under $20 that will make clutter a distant memory.

These handy baskets can be used everywhere from your closet to your TV stand. Grab them in various colors.

Gather all those loose nail polish and lipstick bottles and keep them in one place thanks to this chic organizer.

Is your closet a mess? Tidy things up with this hanging organizer that you can also easily stash away when not needed.

At 29 inches wide, this under-the-bed storage container can help you free up closet space. It comes with a zippered closure and is great for storing off-season clothes.

Keep all those wires near your desk organized thanks to these self-adhesive cable clips.

This fabric storage bin is budget-friendly and so versatile. And the best part is you can easily flatten it and hide it away when you don't need it.

Keep all those delicious snacks in one place thanks to this chic pantry basket.

Forever struggling to find that ​one lid​? Make things easier for yourself with this handy item.

If you're low on space, this simple but useful shelf can give you more to work with.

Know exactly which water bottles you have with this super satisfying water bottle organizer.

Don't miss out on potential storage real estate — like behind your cabinet doors.

Spending most of your time at your desk? Keep the clutter at bay with this acrylic find, which is aesthetically pleasing, to boot.

Decor ​and​ decluttering comes together with this brass hook rack.

Create a hair-styling station with this tool holder for your straightener, curler, hair dryer — you name it.

We really love an organized pantry. This item can help you corral all those essentials.

Gone are the days of rummaging in a drawer or fighting to even open it — thanks to a simple but effective organizer.