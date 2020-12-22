15 Bathroom Organizer Sets That Will Keep Your Countertop Stylish and Tidy

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated April 2, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

If you're searching for a bathroom upgrade, look no further. A bathroom organizer set is the easiest way to both tidy up and stylize your countertop so that you feel truly refreshed each time you wash your face or brush your teeth. From shiny, fluted brass to sleek marbled resin, you have your choice of beautiful bundles that will offer useful bathroom storage that's worthy of display.

1. Allure Home Creations 4-Piece Ethan Bath Coordinate Set, $44.99

Made of plastic derived from renewable, plant-based resources, this eco-friendly lotion pump, toothbrush holder, tumbler, and wastebasket set features bamboo accents.

2. Urban Outfitters Bamboo Bathroom Organizer Set, $49

Sustainable bamboo was used to craft this natural, minimalist bathroom organizer set that provides a tray, a soap dispenser, a storage cup, and a toothbrush holder.

3. Derby 3-Piece Bath Accessory Set, $39.99

Pattern lovers will be drawn to this black, white, and gold set that incorporates three bold, graphic prints between the tumbler, soap dispenser, and toothbrush holder.

4. West Elm Faceted Porcelain Bath Accessories (set of 5), $96

Durable, faceted porcelain offers a sophisticated look with this white bathroom organizer set that comprises a canister, a tank tray, a soap pump, a soap dish, and a toothbrush cup.

5. Urban Outfitters Faux Marble Bathroom Organizer Set, $59

A chic marble effect makes this resin bathroom organizer set a fashionable addition to your countertop, complete with a soap dispenser, a soap dish, a tray, and a cup.

6. West Elm Fluted Metal Bath Accessories (set of 5), $120

For glamorous storage, look to this fluted, polished brass set that contains a tissue box, a lotion pump, a soap dish, a canister, and a toothbrush holder.

7. Hawkins New York Bathroom Simple Storage Container Set, $80

Put your bathroom essentials on display with this basic trio of durable glass canisters that are topped with oil-rubbed wood lids.

8. Honey-Can-Do 4-Piece Speckled Bathroom Set, $34.99

Speckled, grey stone meets warm wood for this toothbrush holder, lotion dispenser, soap dish, and tumbler set that has an earthy, organic feel.

9. iDesign 4-Piece Cade Bathroom Set, $19.89

Blush pink and rounded, this soap dispenser, toothbrush holder, canister, and tray set is an adorable countertop companion.

10. Jonathan Adler Hollywood Bath Bundle, $260

Splurge on this luxury, clear acrylic set for a wastebasket, a tissue box, a soap dispenser, a toothbrush holder, a canister, a tray, and a soap dish that will elevate your bathroom.

11. West Elm Lacquer Bath Accessories (set of 6), $133

If you're looking for a set that includes a matching trash can, this white lacquer bundle is a worthy choice. It comes with a toothbrush holder, a soap dispenser, a tray, a canister, and a tissue box cover, too.

12. Urban Outfitters Marble 4-Part Organizer Tray, $20

Organize all your bathroom necessities with this marbled resin caddy that's divided into compartments at different levels for easy access.

13. West Elm Metro Cement Bath Accessories (set of 4), $76

Cast in lightweight cement, this toothbrush holder, soap pump, tank tray, and soap dish set keeps the countertop neat with modern, industrial style.

14. Bed Bath & Beyond Navy 4-Piece Matte Bath Accessory Set, $16.99

Simple and monochromatic, this navy blue ceramic set gets the job done with a tumbler, a lotion dispenser, a toothbrush holder, and a soap dish.

