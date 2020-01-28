These Bathroom Vanity Organizer Ideas Are Bringing Us a Great Amount of Joy

When it comes to the bathroom vanity, we do try to embrace a "less is more" ethos. Does everyone in the house need to see the 13 different Sephora face and body samples we're testing out this week? Not really. But do we want our cleansers, toothbrush, and other daily tools within arm's reach? Yes, of course. Should it all look relatively pleasing to the eye, in case company's coming? Sure.
Video of the Day
The keyword, of course, being try. After a hectic morning, the bathroom vanity can look like a crime scene of open bottles, discarded curling irons, and toothpaste drips.
To rein in the chaos, here are 11 bathroom vanity organizing ideas.
1. Borrow from the kitchen.
It's true: Any old glass will do — the more colorful or vintage (or both!) the better.
Get the look: Red Barrel Studio Kerwayne Drinking Glass (set of 4), $57.99
2. Embrace the apothecary vibe.
Put your cotton balls and Q-tips in apothecary jars and all of a sudden the bathroom feels vintage and spa-like.
Get the look: Winston Porter Apothecary Jar Set (set of 3), $28.99
3. Hide everything in plain sight.
This petite set of drawers sits on the counter, keeping your skincare addiction out of sight (but not out of mind).
Get the look: Pottery Barn, Under the Console Storage, White, $59
4. Try something tray chic.
Trays make everything better, and long narrow ones on the vanity can display your prettier essentials.
Get the look: West Elm Stepped Marble Vanity Tray, $42
5. Embrace the miscellany.
You don't necessarily need a drop spot to put your rings when you wash your hands or drop a hairpin when you fix your hair — but it helps (especially if it's super chic).
Get the look: Open Spaces Nesting Trays (set of 3), $48
6. Treat your toothbrushes right.
Many of us just leave our toothbrushes on the counter, but you don't have to! Organized toothbrush storage is serious #adulting.
7. Tame those hair tools.
Hairdryers, flat irons, and curling irons — and all the crazy products that you use with them — can wreak havoc on a bathroom vanity. Contain the chaos!
Get the look: Loon Peak Hair Tool Holder, $39.99
8. Get matchy-matchy.
Although matchy-matchy isn't always the right choice, in the bathroom, where we utilize so many disparate potions and pills and products, having unified storage does bring a little visual calm.
Get the look: Red Barrel Studio Stewbum 5-Piece Bathroom Accessory Set, $72.99
9. Don’t forget the soap.
Elevate the requisite soap with a dish that feels hip.
10. Splurge where it counts.
If you are the type to do elaborate skincare in the bathroom, or, more importantly, your makeup, then what you need is a clean, well-lit place to see your pores.
Get the look: simplehuman 8" wall mount sensor mirror, $230
11. Add at least one personal touch.
Fresh flowers? Maybe not every day. But a small plant or something vintage-inspired (like this glass jewelry holder) can make a generic vanity into one that feels uniquely you.
Get the look: CB2 Buchannon Clear Jewelry Holder, $24.95