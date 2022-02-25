The Best Bathroom Accessories You Can Score on Amazon

Whether you just moved in and need a whole new batch of bathroom decor or are in desperate need of a refresh, there's no better place than Amazon for bathroom accessories. From toothbrush holders to soap dishes, these are the best bathroom accessories on Amazon.

Best Bathroom Accessories Set

Get practically everything you need in this six-piece bathroom accessory set from iMucci. Available in a range of colors (some with bamboo covers), the set includes a toothbrush holder, toothbrush cup, soap dispenser, soap dish, toilet brush holder, and trash can.

Best Wall-Mounted Bathroom Organizer

Have a small bathroom with limited counter space? Try these wall-mounted bathroom organizers. They come with easy-to-install adhesive plates and can hold up to 5 pounds per shelf.

Best Toothbrush Holder

If you're looking for a simple design to house your toothbrush and toothpaste, look no further than this pick from mDesign. It has five storage compartments and comes in different colorways that will blend in seamlessly with any bathroom countertop.

Best Soap Dish

Whether you place it on your counter or in the shower, this wood dish is a stylish way to organize your soap.

Best Toilet Paper Holder

Always keep your toilet paper stocked and ready to use with this toilet paper dispenser. It has a compartment for extra toilet paper and extra storage space on top for everything from face tissues to wipes.

Best Shower Caddy

Keep your lotion, shampoo, conditioner, and other shower must-haves in check with this shower caddy. Wall mounted with adhesives, the caddy is built-to-last with its rustproof and waterproof stainless steel frame. There are also four removable hooks for razors, sponges, or washcloths.