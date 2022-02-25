The Best Bathroom Accessories You Can Score on Amazon

By Pauline Lacsamana February 25, 2022
Whether you just moved in and need a whole new batch of bathroom decor or are in desperate need of a refresh, there's no better place than Amazon for bathroom accessories. From toothbrush holders to soap dishes, these are the best bathroom accessories on Amazon.

Best Bathroom Accessories Set

This six-piece set includes everything from a trash can to a soap dispenser for all your bathroom needs. Not only is each piece simple and stylish, but they’re also easy to clean.

iMucci 6-Piece Bathroom Accessories Set

$42.99

Get practically everything you need in this six-piece bathroom accessory set from iMucci. Available in a range of colors (some with bamboo covers), the set includes a toothbrush holder, toothbrush cup, soap dispenser, soap dish, toilet brush holder, and trash can.

Best Wall-Mounted Bathroom Organizer

When you’re running low on storage space, opt for a wall-mounted organizer like this set from Poeland. It has three adjustable pieces with easy-to-use adhesive that can hold up to 5 pounds each.

Poeland Floating Shelf Wall-Mounted Bathroom Organizer Set

$22.99

Have a small bathroom with limited counter space? Try these wall-mounted bathroom organizers. They come with easy-to-install adhesive plates and can hold up to 5 pounds per shelf.

Best Toothbrush Holder

Need a no-frills toothbrush holder? Try this option from mDesign. It has four compartments for toothbrushes, one larger compartment for toothpaste, and is available in several stylish colors.

mDesign Decorative Bathroom Toothbrush and Toothpaste Stand Holder

$12.00

If you're looking for a simple design to house your toothbrush and toothpaste, look no further than this pick from mDesign. It has five storage compartments and comes in different colorways that will blend in seamlessly with any bathroom countertop.

Best Soap Dish

Complete with slats to let your soap air dry, this wood dish is perfect for rustic or nature-inspired bathrooms.

Magift Wood Soap Dish Holder (2-Pack)

$8.99

Whether you place it on your counter or in the shower, this wood dish is a stylish way to organize your soap.

Best Toilet Paper Holder

Have extra toilet paper within reach with this freestanding toilet paper holder. It has a dispenser, room for extra toilet paper rolls, and an extra compartment on top for any other bathroom essentials.

TreeLen Toilet Paper Holder Stand

$21.24

Always keep your toilet paper stocked and ready to use with this toilet paper dispenser. It has a compartment for extra toilet paper and extra storage space on top for everything from face tissues to wipes.

Best Shower Caddy

Store everything you need — from shampoo to body wash — in this convenient shower caddy. Made from stainless steel, it’s rust proof, waterproof, and uses strong adhesive to add to its durability.

Roseyat Wall Mounted Stainless Steel Shower Caddy

$31.99

Keep your lotion, shampoo, conditioner, and other shower must-haves in check with this shower caddy. Wall mounted with adhesives, the caddy is built-to-last with its rustproof and waterproof stainless steel frame. There are also four removable hooks for razors, sponges, or washcloths.

