6 Makeup Organizers on Amazon for the Most Pristine Bathroom Setup

By Erin Lassner August 30, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Bathroom organizers are a household must-have, especially when you may or may not have a makeup obsession. (Zero judgment.) Prefer everything out of sight? Opt for in-drawer organizers. Looking to show off your luxe product collection? There's a display case for you. Keep scrolling to get one step closer to the pristine vanity of your dreams.

Best Drawer Dividers

Give everything a place with this collection of 12 plastic drawer organizers. They're sturdy, easy to clean, and would even look great on a countertop.

Amazon

Backerysupply 12-Piece Plastic Drawer Organizers

$15.90

There's nothing quite like a classic set of plastic drawer organizers. This particular set features 12 individual containers that can be arranged in any which way. The little ones would work great for jewelry storage, too.

Best Cosmetic Bag

The classic toiletry bag has gotten a major makeover (no pun intended). Say goodbye to digging around in a disorganized travel case thanks to the nifty 360-degree swivel non-slip metal hook. Plus, the transparent pockets will keep everything visible and in its place.

Amazon

Bagsmart Hanging Toiletry Bag

$22.99+

It's no surprise this innovative cosmetic bag is an Amazon bestseller. Offered in six colors and three sizes, Bagsmart's Toiletry Bag is easy to carry, water-resistant, and features a metal hook for easy hanging at home or wherever your travels may take you.

Best Stackable Organizer

DIY your makeup organizer with this detachable and interlocking storage set. It consists of four individual parts that can be stacked, placed side by side, or a mixture of the two.

Amazon

DreamGenius 4-Piece Makeup Organizer

$29.74

Arrange and rearrange your vanity with this roomy acrylic organizer. It's made of four separate pieces that can be stacked and interlocked according to your space. Plus, each drawer has velvet padding for an extra-luxe look.

Best Countertop Storage Drawers

Functional meets chic with this plastic set of storage drawers. It features easy-grip handles, smooth sliding drawers, and a detachable top compartment for lipstick, mascara, and the like.

Amazon

Sorbus Cosmetic Case

$32.99

If drawers are your favorite form of storage, then you should definitely opt for this spacious set by Sorbus. It comes in eight transparent colors so you can easily spot what you're looking for every time. The detachable top compartment is ideal for small items like lipstick, nail polish, mascara, and brushes.

Best Rotating Organizer

Easily spot everything in your collection with this 360-degree rotating organizer. The steady bottom plates ensure that cosmetics stay in place when the organizer is spun. Plus, the trays can be adjusted to the height of your products.

Amazon

Seinlife 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer

$20.99

This 360-degree rotating organizer is compact but still manages to fit at least 30 makeup brushes, 20 skincare products, and a variety of other accessories. It's highly customizable with seven layers of adjustable trays to perfectly suit the height of your products.

Best Display Case

Whether you're a professional makeup artist or just someone who loves a good product, this cosmetic display case is everything you'd want and more. The single-piece construction requires zero assembly and makes for a super sturdy organizer.

Amazon

Moochi Professional Large Cosmetic Makeup Organizer

$54.99

Have an aesthetically pleasing collection of beauty products you'd love to show off? If so, this is most certainly the storage solution for you. It's durable, roomy, and will give any bathroom the look of a professional beauty studio.

