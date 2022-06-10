6 Makeup Mirrors From Amazon to Complete Your Getting Ready Station

By Erin Lassner June 10, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Your getting-ready process is quite personal and your makeup mirror should certainly reflect that (no pun intended). Whether you're currently without a built-in vanity mirror, or you'd like an additional close-up option, a tabletop mirror may very well be just what the doctor ordered. From ultra-magnifying, lighted options to vintage-inspired decor pieces, Amazon is sure to have exactly what you're looking for. Keep scrolling for our six favorite options that will make you feel like a makeup pro in no time.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Mirror With Bulbs

Keep it classic with this vanity mirror that features Hollywood-style bulbs. Not only do they look cool, but they'll also allow you to execute a perfect makeup look at any time of day. Plus, the LED bulbs have a whopping 50,000 hour life span.

Amazon

Hansong Vanity Mirror with Lights

$59.99

Get a little dose of glam every morning with this classic Hollywood-style mirror. Select from three light modes: daylight, warm white, and warm light, and adjust your brightness accordingly. This is all controlled by a touch screen at the bottom of the mirror.

Advertisement

Best Mirror With Storage

Leave it to Amazon Basics to make a functional, stylish, and affordable product. The durable iron-coated frame features a luxe chrome finish and includes a two-compartment bamboo storage tray beneath.

Amazon

Amazon Basics Vanity Mirror With Squared Bamboo Tray

$23.05

This Amazon brand staple features a square bamboo storage tray that's both stylishly sleek and a smart use of space. The 360-degree rotating double-sided mirror has a regular side and 5x magnification side to fit all your grooming needs.

Best Mirror for Travel

If you're always on the go, opt for this portable, rechargeable makeup mirror. It's slim, lightweight, compact, and foldable. This device features 72 LEDs and three color settings: warm, cool, and white lighting.

Amazon

Funtouch Rechargeable Travel Makeup Vanity Mirror

$21.99

Journey near or far with this compact makeup mirror by your side. It's ultra-slim, foldable, rechargeable, and offers three types of lights for whatever your day-to-day needs may be.

Advertisement

Best Trifold Mirror

You can't go wrong with a classic trifold vanity mirror. It features 1x, 5x, and 7x zoom, three lighting modes, eco-friendly rechargeable batteries, and a convenient little tray. Plus, its price point is pretty unbeatable.

Amazon

Brightown Rechargeable Trifold Vanity Mirror

$23.79

Create your dream vanity setup with this trifold mirror by Brightown. With three levels of zoom, three lighting colors, plus 90-degree vertical and 180-degree horizontal rotation, it makes for a fully customizable getting ready experience.

Best Mirror Overall

This oversize, lighted, magnifying mirror will seriously make you feel like a professional. Rotate the knob to carefully adjust the brightness of the illuminated outer ring. Your makeup application process will truly never be the same.

Amazon

Vesaur Professional Lighted Makeup Mirror

$75.95

Opt for this ultra-reliable makeup mirror by Vesaur, and thank us later. If you like zooming in really, really close, this pick is for you. The dual-sided mirror features a 10x-magnification side, allowing you to see every pore that's ever existed. Plus, the sleek and simple look will work with any vanity setup.

Most Design-Forward Mirror

Pick a product that's equal parts useful and beautiful. If you're not in need of an illuminated option, then this model is hands down our top pick. No one will ever believe you scored it on Amazon.

Amazon

Geloo Metal Framed Vanity Makeup Mirror

$50.99

This makeup mirror truly doubles as a vintage-inspired decor piece. The perfect blend of retro and elegant, this desk accessory comes in over 20 variations, with a selection of shapes, finishes, and designs.

best bathroom accessories on amazon
The Best Bathroom Accessories You Can Score on Amazon
by Pauline Lacsamana
best amazon mirrors
The 8 Best Mirrors You Can Find on Amazon
by Pauline Lacsamana
tooletries holders
8 Wall-Mounted Items to Create Bathroom Storage Out of Thin Air
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy