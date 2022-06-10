6 Makeup Mirrors From Amazon to Complete Your Getting Ready Station

Your getting-ready process is quite personal and your makeup mirror should certainly reflect that (no pun intended). Whether you're currently without a built-in vanity mirror, or you'd like an additional close-up option, a tabletop mirror may very well be just what the doctor ordered. From ultra-magnifying, lighted options to vintage-inspired decor pieces, Amazon is sure to have exactly what you're looking for. Keep scrolling for our six favorite options that will make you feel like a makeup pro in no time.

Best Mirror With Bulbs

Get a little dose of glam every morning with this classic Hollywood-style mirror. Select from three light modes: daylight, warm white, and warm light, and adjust your brightness accordingly. This is all controlled by a touch screen at the bottom of the mirror.

Best Mirror With Storage

This Amazon brand staple features a square bamboo storage tray that's both stylishly sleek and a smart use of space. The 360-degree rotating double-sided mirror has a regular side and 5x magnification side to fit all your grooming needs.

Best Mirror for Travel

Journey near or far with this compact makeup mirror by your side. It's ultra-slim, foldable, rechargeable, and offers three types of lights for whatever your day-to-day needs may be.

Best Trifold Mirror

Create your dream vanity setup with this trifold mirror by Brightown. With three levels of zoom, three lighting colors, plus 90-degree vertical and 180-degree horizontal rotation, it makes for a fully customizable getting ready experience.

Best Mirror Overall

Opt for this ultra-reliable makeup mirror by Vesaur, and thank us later. If you like zooming in really, really close, this pick is for you. The dual-sided mirror features a 10x-magnification side, allowing you to see every pore that's ever existed. Plus, the sleek and simple look will work with any vanity setup.

Most Design-Forward Mirror

This makeup mirror truly doubles as a vintage-inspired decor piece. The perfect blend of retro and elegant, this desk accessory comes in over 20 variations, with a selection of shapes, finishes, and designs.