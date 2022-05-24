If you're on social media or happen to be a true vintage lover, chances are you've heard of the Luigi Massoni Dilly Dally Vanity. With a unique design and homage to functional midcentury modern style, we'd be more than happy to add it to our space. Unfortunately, this vanity set is hard to come by, and when you are lucky enough to spot one, the price can range anywhere from $2,000 to more than $10,000.

Advertisement

Whether you have a big budget or are looking for a Dilly Dally Vanity dupe, here's everything you need to know about the vintage modular vanity set.

What Is the Dilly Dally Vanity?

Created by Italian designer Luigi Massoni in 1968 and produced by Poltrona Frau, the Dilly Dally Vanity has a modular design that features a barrel-shaped table with a built-in chair and leather upholstery, hidden storage, and a mirror. The table and chair are also both on casters, making it easy to move around. It's a unique midcentury modern vanity that's perfect for bedrooms — especially smaller spaces, thanks to its compact size.

Advertisement

What Makes the Dilly Dally Vanity So Unique?

According to Noel Fahden, vice president of merchandising at Chairish, the Dilly Dally has a "fun spin on a traditional vanity with an undeniably nostalgic 1960s feel."

"It's so unique that it's highly coveted by collectors and design lovers alike," Fahden tells Hunker. "Plus, it has storage and seating all in one. Talk about efficiency!"

Advertisement

Where to Buy an Original Dilly Dally Vanity

If you're determined to get an original Dilly Dally Vanity, there's still hope. Online marketplaces, like Chairish and 1stDibs, are great options for finding authentic vintage furniture and decor, including the Dilly Dally Vanity. But be sure to check the sites regularly, as you don't want to miss it, Fahden recommends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Best Dilly Dally Vanity Dupes and Vanity Table Alternatives

We love a good home decor dupe as much as the next person, but Dilly Dally Vanity dupes are pretty rare. We rounded up the best modular vanities we can find, including a few with equally unique designs and extra storage.

Advertisement

This vanity set from Urban Outfitters is the closest you'll find to a modern-day Dilly Dally Vanity dupe. With a caged rattan silhouette, it's the perfect mix between boho-chic and midcentury modern design.

Advertisement

Compact and versatile with plenty of storage compartments, this set can not only be used as a vanity, but also a desk or bedside table.

Advertisement

This design isn't exactly barrel-shaped, but it does have curved edges, swivel drawers, and a removable tray to reveal hidden storage. It also has a LED lighted mirror for an extra modern touch.

Here's another compact design that brings the Dilly Dally Vanity look to the modern age. It has a flip-top mirror with several compartments, one drawer, and comes with a matching seat.

This stunning vanity table features a stylish side cabinet with fluted drawers, a spacious tabletop, and an equally modern, pleated stool.

This pick has a functional design with a chair that nestles perfectly into the vanity table. It also features a handy flip-top mirror, several storage options, and a lighted mirror.

A simple and barrel-shaped silhouette, this pick is upholstered in luxe green velvet and comes with a matching tufted stool.