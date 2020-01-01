8 Wall-Mounted Items to Create Bathroom Storage Out of Thin Air

By Erin Lassner Updated April 19, 2022
Forging extra storage space in a small bathroom can be tricky. Fortunately, there are wall-mounted solutions that provide ample room for stashing stuff — no floor space necessary. To help make organizing a tiny bathroom easier, we rounded up eight floating furnishing ideas that offer up mega storage opportunities. From hair tool holders to drill-free makeup organizers and more, here's how to use your walls to achieve maximum bathroom storage.

1. Add a wall-mounted towel rack.

If you have a small bathroom with no towel rack, it's very much time to change that. Adding your own sleek rack is a stylish and easy way to free up space. Hang shower towels, washcloths, robes, and more.

Our picks:Woodworks by Timothy Wall Mount Towel Rack, starting at $71.99; Craft Kitties Store Towel Rack, $19

2. Hang a designated makeup holder.

Searching for a renter-friendly way to organize your makeup without taking up any sink space? This nifty and affordable wall-mounted holder adheres to any bathroom wall and keeps everything perfectly in its place.

Our pick:C2M Wall-Mounted Makeup Organizer, $25

3. Add a set of wall-mounted hooks.

Working with little to no shower storage in your bathroom? No problem. This four-hook rack constructed of solid brass seamlessly mounts to a tiled wall.

Our pick:Elie Wall Mounted Hook Rack, $59.95

4. Include floating shelves.

Nothing offers more wall-mounted bathroom storage space than a good floating shelf. Made of durable, waterproof wood, this sleek number features a built-in towel rack to boot.

Our pick:SODUKU Floating Shelves, $27.99

5. Add mini wall-mounted shelves.

Looking for a stylish and inexpensive way to stash everything from soap bars to perfume bottles on your walls? These brass mounted shelves are ultra-chic and unquestionably versatile.

Our pick:Umbra Perch Decorative Shelves (set of 2), $40

6. Hang silicone toiletry holders.

If you aren't already hip to silicone grip technology, then now's the time to smarten up — It will adhere to glass, tile, and other hard surfaces without any need for mounting hardware, adhesives, or suction cups.

Our pick:Tooletries 4-in-1 Tile Series, $32.99

7. Purchase a wall-mounted hair tool holder.

No under-sink storage in your tiny bathroom? Good news: You can hold blow dryers, straighteners, hair brushes, and more without any countertop clutter.

Our picks:Loon Peak Gustel Wall Mount Hair Dryer Holder and Care Tool Organizer, $88.99; Apollo Bathroom Hair Dryer Rack, $38.63

8. Use an all-in-one shelf.

Consider this West Elm shelf the Rolls Royce of wall-mounted bathroom storage solutions. This sophisticated antiqued brass bathroom organizer boast two spacious shelves and a hand or shower towel rack.

Our pick:West Elm Deco Curve Metal Wall Shelf, $200

