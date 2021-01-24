The Best Towel Racks for Any Bathroom Design

When it comes to bathroom upgrading, one of the most important (yet underrated) design touches is a towel rack. Not only is this addition incredibly functional, but it can also bring a level of hotel- or spa-like sophistication that any space would benefit from. We've rounded up some of the best options — from wall-mounted and freestanding to chrome and wood — that will make your design mind sing while still keeping your lou organized and space-efficient.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Freestanding Towel Racks

This two-tier towel rack is perfect for any home looking for an industrial-style aesthetic. It's topped with a bamboo bar, which really makes a visual impact against the matte black base. It would be perfect for holding large bath towels.

Advertisement

If you're looking to put that empty corner in your bathroom to use, consider this freestanding rack. It has three large, steel bars that would be perfect for bath towels or hand towels.

Advertisement

Although they don't look like your typical towel racks, these sturdy ladders would be the perfect addition to your bathroom. They provide lots of space for even your largest towels, and you can choose from six different colors for the painted portion. They are made of white ash wood and are definitely built to last.

Advertisement

This towel rack may look minimalist, but it can truly hold a substantial amount of full-size towels. It features two tiers of horizontal steel racks that are standing on a weighted base. Since it's painted black, it could go with varying color schemes and decor styles.

Advertisement

This sleek white standing rack features three tiers of wooden rods that offer ample hanging space. Designed in Japan, it provides a lot of space to store towels, yet still manages to keep the entire rack within a minimal frame.

Advertisement

Wall-Mounted Towel Racks

This wall-mounted piece comes in a variety of finishes, including chrome, antique brass, bronze, and nickel. You can roll up towels and set them on the shelves, or just use the bar at the bottom as your hand towel holder.

Advertisement

This wide wall-mounted towel rack has an antique brass coating and attaches to the wall with stunning, detailed medallions. At 21.5-inches wide, it's large enough to hold your most plush bath towels, but will still totally work in a small bathroom.

Advertisement

This towel rack is basically a piece of contemporary art. It has two sleek black rails made of welded stainless steel and four hooks that secure it to the wall. It would be super eye-catching with black and white towels layered on top of each other.

This beautiful towel rack is made by hand with stair-stepped pine wood dowels. The hooks fold out to accommodate towels and then fold back in to conserve space. It also doubles as a piece of art and is truly a unique option for any home.

This handmade towel rack features dark hardwood and three-tiered shelves, as well as a large metal bar affixed underneath the shelf for towels. The duo creates the ideal modern palette.