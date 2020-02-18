The unofficial rule of the internet is that, if it exists, there are literally thousands of impassioned Amazon reviews about it. If you've ever tried to buy something as simple as a clear shower curtain liner (read: literally a rectangular piece of plastic) from the eCommerce giant, you're familiar with the headache-inducing overabundance of choices and reviews to go with them. It's all a little overwhelming for what should be a simple purchase. In that spirit, we're cutting through the chaos with our top picks for the best bath towels you can buy on Amazon, below.

Best Turkish Towels

Boutique-y Turkish towel brands can be pricey, but if you're just trying to get the hip hotel vibe at home (or you're trying flat-weave towels for the first time and aren't sure if you want to commit to something more spendy yet), Cacala's towels are a great starting point. They come in a truly staggering array of colors and really do get softer and softer with every wash. For this price, it makes sense to pick up a few extras — they're great to have on hand for beach wraps, picnic blankets, or even scarves in a pinch. (Keep one in your car.)

Best Classic Cotton Towels

These plush cotton bath towels are said to fluff up after the first wash and continue to feel even more luxurious after every wash thereafter. For a classic hotel linen experience at home, opt for a set of these (and the accompanying washcloths) for a spa-like vibe that feels indulgent.

Best Microfiber Towels

Microfiber towels are a great staple to keep around the house, since they're ultra-absorbent, fast-drying, and can be used for a variety of purposes from hot yoga and wiping up spills to, of course, toweling off post-shower or bath. While the unique texture of microfiber towels takes some getting used to on the skin, we find that the unparalleled absorbency and quick-dry nature win over in the end. Microfiber towels are also more compact and easier to store than traditional "fluffy" towels, so they're good for homes where closet space is at a premium.

Best Bath Sheets

Tall folks, rejoice. Pinzon's "bath sheets" — the preferred nomenclature for extra-large towels — measure 40-by-70 inches (larger than others we've found) and are super-plush, fluffy, and high-quality, according to reviewers. A mix of organic and conventional kinds of cotton makes them a good compromise for budget-conscious customers — but let's be honest, we're most excited about not having to squeeze ourselves into teeny-tiny towels anymore.

Best Luxury Organic Towels

Coyuchi is ​the​ name in eco-friendly linens, so it's no surprise that they're a fan favorite for their organic cotton towels. Premium long-staple Turkish cotton means less pilling over time and added softness, and you can rest easy knowing that your towels are truly organic in origin and created by a brand that puts environmentalism first. Sure, they're pricey — but in our opinion, well worth it.

Best Hair Towels

A unique microfiber with a waffle-weave, these towels are recommended for being ultra-absorbent, lightweight, and just the right thickness for wrapping your hair post-shower. Fans say they significantly cut down on hair drying time.

Best Jacquard-Woven Towels

If flat-weave or classic waffle towels aren't doing it for you, this graphic jacquard leaf pattern is a great way to add texture and visual interest to your bathroom. Reviewers say that the towels are extra-plush (in part due to the woven design), soft, and generously sized. Personally, we're just sold on the playful pattern.