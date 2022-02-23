11 Go-To Retailers for Drool-Worthy Decorative Hand Towels

Linens have the powerful ability to tie a bathroom together. Whether they're adding warmth, a new textural element, or a pop of color, bath sheets and hand towels are an important and really fun purchase to make. So why settle for any old towels? Instead of sorting through the internet's millions of average options, we rounded up the 11 best spots to shop for extra-special decorative picks. From handwoven textiles to organic cotton cloths to affordable finds, here's what you need to transform your bathroom into the sanctuary you deserve.

The artists behind MINNA have an incredible ability to combine colors in the most satisfying way. The New York-based, queer led brand sells an array of textiles and artwork — from rugs to woven baskets — but we have such a soft spot in our hearts for the brand's handwoven towels from Guatemala and Mexico. They make the perfect gift for yourself or anyone dear to your heart.

Ethical and sustainable retailer Made Trade sells a wide selection of goods from artisans around the world. Shop decorative towels from MINNA, Anatolico, and other one-of-a-kind makers.

Coyuchi crafts luxe and long-lasting 100% organic textiles. From relaxed linen sheets to cotton towels woven in the Aegean region of Turkey, Coyuchi is a one-stop shop for creating a healthy and happy home.

Revival may be known for curating an insane collection of one-of-a-kind, restored vintage rugs, but did you know the retailer also carries a stunning line of GOTS certified organic Turkish towels? This is the ideal place to shop if you want to add a little flavor to your bathroom without too much color or pattern. We simply can't get enough of the brand's hand towels with a single thick stripe down the center. They are so luxuriously soft and thick.

Anthro Home is a goldmine of decor from in-house brands, designer collaborations, and smaller independent artisans. Purchase multicolor hand towels on their own or with coordinated bath towels. The selection is large and constantly changing.

Coming Soon is an undeniably cool NYC-based design and gift shop filled with hidden gems and designer favorites. While we're obsessed with pretty much everything from this in-person and online store, the prominent selection of Dusen Dusen is the reason we couldn't keep this retailer off the list. There's no better place to score bright, artistic, and innovative hand towels.

It's no big shocker that West Elm has a very solid selection of textiles. They ring up at a really fair price and they're often discounted even more. Plus, the retailer sells a really beautiful selection of handwoven towels from smaller makers.

Olive & Linen was founded by a mother of four who was tired of washing loads and loads of bulky towels. She wanted flat woven Turkish towels made from high-quality material, with expert craftsmanship, and at an affordable cost. This desire turned into a collection of beautifully crafted textiles at a price that's pretty incomparable.

World Market is another great spot to search for affordable finds. The pieces don't feel quite as unique as those from other retailers on the list, but there are a handful of really great picks.

Etsy obviously has a wonderful selection of decorative hand towels because ... well ... it's Etsy. Enough said.

Perigold is the place to go if you're looking for top quality, designer brands. From Missoni to Marimekko, Perigold has it all. Activate the heart eye emoji.