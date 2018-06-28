20 Stunning Industrial Bathroom Ideas

Industrial style is back and better than ever. It's all about embracing unfinished materials, like concrete and steel, to create a minimalist look that's equal parts rugged and refined. Bold graphic lines, a black and white color scheme, and lots of exposed piping are all essential for pulling off an industrial design. If you're intrigued but still unsure, try implementing the look in a small space like a bathroom first. The characteristically pared-down aesthetic can work surprisingly well in a modern bathroom with the help of hardware, mixed metal finishes, and strategic painting.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

It doesn't matter if you live in a sleek new build or a renovated old property — an industrial bathroom design can be both modern and timeless. From exposed metal piping to concrete countertops, here are 20 industrial bathroom ideas worth stealing.

1. Play up the contrast.

One of the reasons industrial design is so striking is because it makes the most of contrast. It plays up rustic finishes, like the steel frame mirror and vintage wood vanity next to the crisp, clean lines of the subway tile backsplash. This bathroom from Lisa Hershman, founder of the boutique design firm Abaca Interiors, is the perfect blend of light and dark.

2. Avoid over-decorating.

Keep your accents minimal to allow the room's industrial elements, like a cast iron double sink and dramatic stainless steel faucets, to truly shine. Alison Allen from Deuce Cities Hen House gets it just right in her Minneapolis bathroom by adding a dark metal stool, a wire basket for storage, and a hint of greenery.

3. Add raw materials.

Whether it's a wood ceiling, exposed brass plumbing, or the metal frame of your shower doors, industrial style is all about highlighting the raw, unfinished elements of your space. This Chicago bathroom designed by Summer Thornton is an ideal example. The dark wood planked ceiling matches the bottom of the bathroom vanity and gives the room a finished look.

Advertisement

4. Use accents.

To further play up your bathroom's urban aesthetic, add industrial accents wherever you can. This striking setup designed by Jenny from Juniper Home gets the job done with globe-style wall sconces, black subway tile, and a wall-mounted trough sink with exposed pipes. Since this type of sink lacks storage space, use baskets to keep all of your necessities nearby and out of sight.

5. Add a concrete countertop.

Take a page out of Smith Hanes Studio's handbook and make a bold statement with concrete countertops in the bathroom. The cool gray makes finding items in complementary colors a breeze. Not only will the rustic choice accentuate your industrial design, but it's nearly indestructible as well.

6. Go for a galvanized tub.

Industrial style often incorporates lots of unfinished-looking materials and textures. That can mean exposed pipes beneath the bathroom sink or trading a traditional tub for a more rustic galvanized steel option, like this one at the Stickett Inn in Barrywood, NY.

7. Add a trough-style sink.

Let the main fixtures of your space speak for themselves by keeping other decor accents to a minimum. Basic white subway tile is the perfect backdrop for the trough-style double sink in this industrial bathroom designed by Wendy Word Design. The shiny brass hardware, light fixture, and shelf brackets pop against the black and white tiles.

Advertisement

8. Remove shower curtains.

To nail the clean lines of an industrially designed bathroom, avoid using a heavy fabric shower curtain. Opt for an open shower or sleek glass and steel frame shower enclosure instead, as demonstrated in this space designed by Emilie and Maria from EM Architecture. The glass doors also make the small bathroom appear larger since there's no shower curtain to block your line of sight.

9. Expose the plumbing.

Exposed plumbing and industrial bathrooms pretty much go hand in hand. This jaw-dropping design by Kali Cavanagh isn't shy in the least about putting its shiny pipes on display. The choice to match the exposed pipes, the faucet, and the showerhead in the same stainless steel finish ties the whole space together.

10. Add pops of color.

Industrial style can sometimes feel hard and cold, but you can make your bathroom warm and inviting with pops of color. We love the welcoming "Oh Hey" floor tiles, red stools, and round vanity mirror with red accents in this small bathroom designed by Raili of Raili Ca Design. If red tile is too bold (and permanent) for you, bring in color through rugs or hand towels instead.

Advertisement

11. Expose brick.

Before you grab the white paint and start in on the exposed brick in your bathroom, take a look at this industrial space by Mark Lewis Interior Design. The red tones in the exposed brick wall are complemented by brass wall-mounted cage lights, which add warmth to the minimalist space.

12. Add chunky hardware.

You can easily change the look of even the most basic builder-grade bathroom with the right hardware. The wood shelves in this space by Kayla from Plum Pretty feature heavy-duty metal brackets, which give this space a bit of edge. The matte metal vanity light and black wall hooks add to the industrial vibe.

13. Plaster the shower.

The unfinished look of plaster is the perfect addition to an industrial bathroom, especially one with an open shower like this one by the team from Moore House Design. The neutral color palette of the walls and floor is the perfect backdrop for the massive black showerhead. This bare-bones minimalist bathroom is an industrial lover's dream.

14. Use patterned tiles.

One common trait of industrial design is bold graphic prints, usually in a black and white color scheme. Make it work in your home by going with patterned floor tiles like Kristen from The Lifestyled Co. did here. A bathroom is a great space to try out patterned tiles since they will only cover a small area and you won't have to worry about planning your entire home's decor around them.

Advertisement

15. Install a paned shower door.

Give your bathroom that industrial-style edge you're lusting over by simply upgrading the shower door. Say goodbye to textured sliding glass doors and go for something with bold lines, like the black paneled one Melissa from Craven Haven chose for her primary bathroom remodel. The sharp black lines paired with classic white tile and the deep teal vanity offer up just the right amount of contrast.

16. Paint the door black.

Something as simple as giving your bathroom door a fresh coat of black paint can instantly give the space an industrial feel. The team behind Katie Martinez Design knows this all too well and does a great job at making a big impact in this small bathroom. The wall-to-wall white subway tile, shiny gold hardware, and dark black accents make the whole space pop.

17. Opt for a freestanding tub.

Nothing will make a bigger statement than a matte black freestanding clawfoot tub. Just ask Rachel from Maison de Pax, who painted this modern industrial masterpiece. If you go this route, keep the other elements in your design simple so as not to compete with the show-stopping tub. White subway tile walls and matching white penny tile floors are neutral without being boring and perfectly accent the tub and large accent rug.

Advertisement

18. Mix finishes.

Don't be afraid to mix and match finishes. This modern industrial beauty by Round Table Design effortlessly layers wood, gold, steel, and stone. The finished product is a bathroom that leans industrial while also remaining warm and cohesive.

19. Keep it simple.

Industrial style is all about sleek, minimalist features, which are definitely on display in this bathroom by designer Katty Schiebeck. The wall-to-wall gray and white marble, matte black accents, and unfinished concrete floors all add to the bathroom's industrial feel.

20. Try black walls.

Take your bathroom walls a few shades darker with black paint like this bathroom photographed by Chris Snook. This idea works best in a space that gets a lot of natural light, which will keep the room from feeling too dark and closed in. Add some greenery to balance out all the black and white, and you're done.