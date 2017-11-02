Bathroom lighting is often an afterthought when tackling home decor, but it won't be after you check out these striking light fixture installations. Small but mighty, these accents truly have the ability to make or break a space. We've found some of the best modern, midcentury, industrial, and downright avant-garde lighting inspiration. So, don't be shy. Show your bathroom some love, and make a statement with one of these 11 brilliant bathroom light fixture ideas.

1. Install vertical vanity light bars.

2. Install adjustable wall sconces.

Have you ever stood in front of the bathroom mirror and wished you could move the vanity light a little lower? Well, your wish is our command! An adjustable wall sconce is a great light fixture to have in the bathroom precisely because of its flexibility and versatility. The 20th C. Library Double Sconce by Restoration Hardware has three joints to increase its range, not to mention the industrial aesthetic will work splendidly with different design styles.

3. Install exposed bulb pendants.

The dazzling glow of vanity lights provides you with the perfect backdrop to start every day feeling like the star of your own show. And who doesn't want that? We sure do, which is exactly why we love the idea of framing the bathroom mirror with a little bit of glamour, like the Aura Light by Ladies & Gentlemen Studio. This stunning, exposed bulb fixture not only provides amazing task lighting, but it also adds a romantic detail to your vanity that pretty much guarantees you and your loo will be picture perfect.

4. Install contemporary bistro-style wall sconces.

Strategic placement of these contemporary bistro-style wall sconces enhances the visual effect of symmetry created by the two-sink vanity. And bonus, you'll get an extra boost of brightness courtesy of that additional light reflected off of the vanity mirror. The Tribeca Wall Sconce by Sonneman is a beautifully modern take on the traditional bistro wall sconce, and mounting two horizontally above your mirror would look quite lovely.

5. Install sculptural vanity pendants.

Bathroom lighting is an essential design element in its own right, so your fixtures ought to enhance your decor just as much as your flooring and furnishings. Why not add a little retro flair to spruce up your bathroom vanity? This single head pendant light is a great option, with its fun modern take on the classic candlestick.

6. Install side-by-side vanity mirror wall sconces.

According to the American Lighting Association, your bathroom mirror is the most critical location in your home for proper lighting, and they've even got a formula to help you get it right. Light fixtures on both sides of the vanity mirror equals the best possible bathroom mirror lighting. So it goes without saying that this fixture should be very special, and chosen with care. Studio McGee achieves this perfectly with these vintage-inspired glass sconces.

7. Install exposed bulb wall sconces.

A light fixture without a shade is not for everyone, but if you are like us and love the modern simplicity of an exposed bulb, then look no further — we have just what you need. It's also the perfect opportunity to spotlight your favorite bulb. Who needs a shade when you're picture-perfect just the way you are?

8. Install mini pendants.

We love the clean aesthetic of simple, understated pendants hanging at the vanity. Functional and yet minimal in design, so not to be visually disruptive, designer Sarah Sherman Samuel implemented this technique in her client's bathroom perfectly. The midcentury-inspired mini pendants are a beautiful alternative to a traditional bathroom vanity light bar.

9. Install a bold statement pendant.

Orlando Sorias, the brilliant West Coast designer, knows a thing or two about crafting a beautiful bathroom. He transformed the bathrooms in his Los Angeles condo from the self-described '80s nightmares that they were to the bright and modern spaces you see today. The Beat Fat Pendant in black by Tom Dixon juxtaposed with the white walls and flooring definitely makes a bold statement that has grabbed our attention.

10. Install a glass vintage lantern.

Adding anything vintage to your space is an easy way to add charm and character, especially when it comes to lighting. Take it from self-proclaimed "design junkie" Victoria Smith of the blog SFGirlbyBay. She found a beautiful vintage Venetian glass pendant on Etsy to tie her bathroom remodel together just perfectly. Browse Etsy's inventory for your perfect one-of-a-kind piece or opt for a lantern pendant that's vintage-inspired.

11. Install an industrial bell jar pendant.

The classic flared bell jar silhouette is such a fun fixture to add to any space, especially in the bathroom because it is not something you typically see. The iconic Caravaggio Pendant by Cecilie Manz automatically gives the space a slight industrial edge. Not to mention, you get warm ambient uplight from the open top in addition to the concentrated down light from the bottom of the pendant, so basically it's a win-win!