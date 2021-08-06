8 Scandinavian Bathroom Lighting Ideas That Are Instant Mood Boosters

We all know bathroom design and lighting can be tricky. If you don't have many (or any) windows, you'll need fixtures that illuminate the vanity, tub, or shower area. Not only can this get pricey, but it can also be a challenge to pick styles that work together without being overwhelmed.

Enter the simple sophistication of Scandinavian-style bathroom lighting. Whether for one area or the whole room, these additions tend to enhance your decor while feeling perfectly on-trend. And we're here for all of that.

Read on for eight Scandi light fixture ideas that will instantly transform your washroom.

1. Go for understated globes over the bathroom sink.

It's all about the understated when it comes to Scandinavian decor, and this bathroom vanity light checks off all of those boxes and then some. The three-globe, wall-mounted fixture provides ample lighting when you're primping, but that nickel finish doesn't compete with the tile backsplash.

​Get the look​: Lamps Plus Quoizel Clements Brushed Nickel Bath Light, $289.99

2. Hang a simple wicker pendant above the tub.

Scandi home decor incorporates natural materials in minimal spaces to add warmth. And this rattan pendant light is a perfect example of how just a touch of nature in a beautiful white bathroom really takes everything to the next level. Plus, who doesn't love a pretty hanging fixture over a tub where you can soak your cares away?

​Get the look​: Arturest Basket Rattan Woven Pendant, starting at $149.99

3. For a sleek design idea, work in recessed lighting around your skylight.

If you hit the design jackpot and have a skylight in your bathroom, or perhaps are including one in a remodel, we recommend adding recessed lighting for when the sun goes down. The simple fixtures won't disrupt your Scandi setup and clean lines. And they're super practical.

​Get the look​: Halo Multiple Fittings Recessed Light Kit, $24.98

4. Stick to minimalist exposed bulbs.

If you're going with a subtlely glam brass faucet and matching fixtures in your powder room, why not bring in simple vanity lights with exposed bulbs like Sarah Sherman Samuel did here. The complementary gold hue will look stunning, and the minimalist design is a no-brainer. Edison bulbs will work for this, but you could also try using frosted LEDs that feel a little more understated and Scandi.

5. Count on white light fixtures.

With Scandinavian design, it's all about simplicity, a neutral color palette, and understated sophistication. That's why the pill-shaped white sconces in this IKEA space work so well above the bathroom mirror. A stainless steel faucet makes everything feel sleek.

6. Add two wall lights to make a beige bathroom feel extra cozy.

Your Scandinavian bathroom doesn't have to be all-white and sterile — you can bring on the texture and warm tones to make things feel cozy. In this petite space that has both organic and Scandi touches, two globe lights are on either side of the oval mirror. And the natural wood sink helps bring a bit of the outdoors in.

​Get the look​: West Elm Hayes Sconce, $79

7. Try a wood pendant.

Again, the great outdoors are a huge part of Scandi design, so incorporating natural elements is a must. A pair of wooden pendant lights with a geometric edge will transform even a simple bathroom into a zen Nordic zone. Then bring on the storage for a super organized space.

​Get the look​: YLighting Cerno Calex LED Pendant Light, starting at $699

8. Find a flush mount fixture that showcases an unexpected color.

While white, black, and neutrals are super Scandi, pops of colors in unexpected places can definitely work, too. Take this flush mount ceiling light. The retro shape gets a stylish update thanks to wood details and a lovely turquoise finish. It's the perfect way to add a twist to classic Scandinavian decor.

​Get the look​: Raven Furio Green Drum Ceiling Lamp, $61.91