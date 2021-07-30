Flush Mount Bathroom Lighting Ideas That We Can’t Get Enough Of

When it comes to flush mount bathroom lighting, the sky is the limit. You can pick fixtures that stand out or blend in. And compared to ceiling lighting that features a long cord or drop, flush mounts can easily work in small spaces or grandiose ones because they don't take up valuable vertical space. Another bonus? If you want to make a statement by hanging a flush mount over your bathroom vanity, well, you can absolutely do that, too — it's the beauty of this kind of lighting fixture.

Advertisement

Moreover, the styles, colors, and prices run the gamut, so you're sure to find a light source that fits your budget and aesthetic. Ahead, we've rounded up a selection of flush mount fixture ideas to turn your bathroom into a well-lit space for relaxation.

1. Tuck a light in the shower.

Don't neglect lighting your shower, especially if you have a large bathroom. Follow Amy Sklar Design's lead, and tuck a small flush mount fixture inside the stall. It will be unassuming but oh-so-practical when you're trying to reach all those nooks and crannies during bath time.

2. Bring in a dimmable fixture with a milk glass shade.

Yes — clear glass shades are nice but if you want to incorporate a splash of traditional glamour in your bathroom, opt for an opaque flush mount fixture. Then place it on a dimmer, so you can always control the amount of light. In this space designed by Chango & Co., the glass shade is tinted white and features subtle metallic details that complement the curtain rod, cabinet hardware, and faucets. The finished product is subtly luxe in the best way.

Advertisement

3. Brighten the room with a classic addition.

A classic fixture will make a simple bathroom feel special. Incorporate a flush mount ceiling light like the one here if you prefer a circular addition with clean lines. It won't overwhelm a sma space but still creates a subtle impact.

4. Go for the gold.

The gold ceiling light in this bathroom from Studio McGee is a showstopper. It completely works with all of the fixtures, including the natural Roman shade, the checkered flooring, and the gold faucet. Bring in a similar statement-making fixture if you want to turn a small powder room into a spot your guests will love.

5. Match the ceiling light to the wall sconces.

Minimalist bathroom lovers, this space from Avenue Design Studio is the stuff of dreams. The entire room is wrapped in taupe ceramic tiles. And the curvy shapes — that are featured everywhere from the vanity to the light fixtures to the mirror — give the room unparalleled amounts of intrigue. Our favorite part, however, is the way the ceiling flush mount perfectly matches the wall lights. The repetition makes for a smart design choice.

Advertisement

6. Make a statement with a capiz fixture.

If the rest of your bathroom decor is simple, go bold with flush mount lighting that features striking capiz shells and gold accents. This space from Gina Holz Designs showcases neutral tiles and window treatments, but the petal-shaped bathroom light is full of drama.

7. Think vintage.

If vintage home decor plays an important role throughout your living area, bring it into the bathroom, too. In this space from Jaclyn Peters Design, a vintage style flush mount flaunting an antique bronze finish is the star of the show. It gives the entire washroom character but doesn't feel overpowering. To make sure your electricity bill doesn't skyrocket, we recommend going with energy-efficient LED bulbs.