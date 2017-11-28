25 Dreamy Gray Bathroom Ideas to Refresh Your Washroom

Dreamy bathrooms come in a variety of sizes, styles, and colors. From Scandinavian to midcentury to farmhouse, whatever aesthetic speaks to you, wait until you see it in gray. The timeless neutral also works flawlessly with a wide range of colors. Basics like black and white always look spot-on with gray, while bold jewel tones like dark green and purple make for a dramatic scheme. Light gray also works as an ideal backdrop for primary colors, like yellow and blue.

The beauty of a gray bathroom is that depending on the shade of gray, the amount used, and the lighting, the mood in your space can change dramatically. Whether it's ethereal in the morning or dramatic at night, when it comes to bathroom makeovers, we love all of the vast and beautiful variations. And while the cool color is ideal for large bathrooms, it works equally well in small bathrooms, too. In fact, if you go with a whisper-soft shade, you can actually make your tiny space look a bit larger.

On the off chance that you need a little more convincing, here are 25 dreamy gray bathroom design ideas that we just can't stop thinking about.

1. Deck out the walls with stripes.

From the stripes of alternating subway tile on the bathroom walls to the hex-shaped mosaic floor tile, the contrast between gray and white really makes this bright bathroom design by The Leslie Style pop. Not to mention, it also adds a subtle yet playful dimension.

2. Aim for rustic minimalism.

This pared-down bathroom is the epitome of rustic minimalism. Inspired by the Arte Povera movement — which used natural materials such as driftwood, concrete, and metal — designer Vincent Van Duysen incorporated the same earthy gray elements into this serene sanctuary. The contrast of rough wood, industrial concrete, and contemporary black fixtures creates a stunning textural atmosphere that we adore.

3. Invest in a concrete sink.

Perth-based creative duo Matt and Kim Di Costa understand that sometimes less is more. They chose a subtle approach to their luxurious gray bathroom, and we approve! The beautiful concrete trough sink by Nood Co. complements the gray veining of the marble backsplash. The striking matte black fixtures tie the whole space together in one lovely package.

4. Let marble do the work for you.

You can thank the talented team at Golden for this eye-catching gray bathroom. The team paired bold natural stone with dark stained timber and burnished brass sconces, resulting in a moody scene that radiates cool sophistication.

5. Partner industrial textures.

We are swooning over this industrial-chic bathroom design by Melbourne-based Pipkorn & Kilpatrick. The layers of raw materials are woven together to form a striking tapestry that transports you to a cottage in the countryside. The herringbone bluestone pavers, concrete trough sink, floating wood shelves, exposed pipework, and brass fittings all work together to make this rustic bath feel warm and cozy.

6. Stick to a classic palette of gray and white.

This bathroom's transformation, courtesy of Square Footage Inc., is an absolute hit. The pale gray and white palette really brightens up the space, while the crosshatch bathroom floor tiles, antique mirror, and brass fixtures add a bit of warmth, striking a picture-perfect balance.

7. Install gray countertops.

If you can only add one gray element to your bathroom, this little number by Gia Bathrooms and Kitchens makes a strong case for considering the countertop. Centrally located, this one small change can completely overhaul the look and feel of your vanity, not to mention the vibe of the entire space. Pair with warm wood cabinetry and pink accents to recreate this harmonious design.

8. Bring in wood flooring for warmth.

Concrete gray walls, a glass shower screen, and wood flooring — what's not to love about this space by Schulberg Demkiw Architects? The interplay between texture and contrast, and warm and cold, is simply stunning.

9. Consider floor-to-ceiling mosaic tile.

Designed by Carter Williamson, this bathtub and shower area covered in floor-to-ceiling gray mosaic tile is the definition of decadence. The luxurious fish scale tile shape is a breath of fresh air that washes this gray refuge in unique sophistication.

10. Embrace an accent wall.

Reminiscent of a luxury hotel ensuite, this floor-to-ceiling accent wall makes a bold statement. The dark gray tiles — ranging in color from charcoal to blueish-gray — is complemented by warm brass fixtures and a trough sink, resulting in a handsome bathroom perfect for anyone looking to add a little drama to their daily routine.

11. Go for a linear look with ribbed marble tile.

Design lovers, rejoice. We've found one of the sexiest powder rooms you'll ever lay your eyes on. The team over at Decus Interiors gave this small setup a glamorous facelift with the help of ribbed marble tile. The stone's natural gray veining results in a beautiful color variation, while the linear tile adds loads of texture. And as if that weren't enough, the chic sconces echo the feature wall, adding the perfect finishing touch.

12. Keep it simple with gray paint.

The team over at Jean Stoffer Design made good use of a decadent gray paint color to transform this tiny vintage-inspired bath. They did a masterful job creating a storied design bursting with timeless details perfect for washing the day away.

13. Create movement with the veining of natural stone.

We love the composition of this bathroom designed by Cleo Design. The strong, linear veining pairs nicely with sleek polished chrome fixtures. Meanwhile, the oversize window allows natural light to flow in, accentuating the natural beauty of the gorgeous stone.

14. Focus on the vanity cabinet.

If you're not so sure about applying a gray hue to your walls, consider it for your bathroom cabinet instead. Whether you paint your existing vanity or install a new one, gray cabinets look sleek and streamlined next to fellow neutrals, like black and white. Kim of The TomKat Studio let the freestanding unit in this washroom take center stage amid a sea of white subway tile.

Maybe a full-on bathroom remodel just isn't in your budget right now. And maybe you don't have time to paint the walls or lay down new tile. In that case, embracing the color gray in your personal sanctuary can be as easy as hanging up a charcoal shower curtain, like Kim and Scott of Yellow Brick Home did.

16. Dress it up with brass fixtures.

There is something about a saturated shade of gray that simultaneously conveys a note of luxury ​and​ drama. But that doesn't mean your remodel should stop at the wall color. Top off your moody bathroom design with elegant brass fixtures, such as the faucet, mirror, and sconces selected by Heidi Caillier for this den of sophistication.

17. Opt for texture.

Worried that gray walls will read flat and boring? Think again. Employ a textured finish, like limewash, on your walls to add another layer of visual interest. This elegant powder room by Amber Interiors demonstrates just how effective, not to mention stunning, a plaster finish can be, even in a small space.

18. Celebrate farmhouse style.

Although white tends to be the go-to for farmhouse interiors, the color gray comes in at a close second. And with one look at this bathroom styled by Katie of Little House of Four, it's easy to see why. Complete the look with a pedestal sink, vintage-inspired lighting, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, and wood accents.

19. Add lustrous copper.

If you've gone with a slate gray shade in your bathroom, copper accents can make the space even more visually appealing. Think cabinet hardware, lighting, and shelf brackets à la this dark refuge by Karisa of Petite Modern Life.

20. Incorporate board and batten wall paneling.

For a light gray bathroom, white elements will automatically make it breezy and airy. For instance, in this traditional scheme by Timber Trails Homes, gray board and batten wainscoting, with matching window and ceiling trim, look positively luminous against a crisp white backdrop. The luxurious soaking tub basking in the ample light pouring in doesn't hurt either.

21. Welcome vertical shiplap.

Perhaps you like the idea of wall paneling, but board and batten feels a little too fussy? In that case, we suggest vertical shiplap instead. When placed on a wall, it punctuates the space perfectly without overwhelming it. Casey of The DIY Playbook partnered the gray accent with coordinating towels and brass hooks for a timeless finishing touch.

22. Invite vintage charm.

While gray can often be viewed as a traditional color, it easily finds its way into eclectic spaces as well, as witnessed in this bath by Jenny of Juniper Home. In this setup, a double gray vanity cabinet is paired with globe-style vanity lights, free-spirited, bohemian home decor, and a vintage rug.

23. Create juxtaposition with gray shower tiles.

This dreamy shower stall by Anastasia of The Identité Collective is a study in doing gray the quiet way. If you look closely, you can see the color of the wall tile varies ever so slightly, resulting in subtle depth and movement. The mosaic floor tile uses the same approach for a cohesive photo-ready finish.

24. Punctuate with navy blue.

Want to inject some color into your gray color palette? Consider blue. Here, Erin of Sunny Circle Studio paired her gray and white wall tile with navy floor tile, adding a surprising burst of energy that's more than welcome in a bathroom design.

25. Hang patterned wallpaper.

Just because you're going with a gray color scheme in the bathroom, that doesn't mean you can't use wallpaper. Get inspired by this idyllic scene from Kate Marker Interiors, showcasing a gray and white print on the upper half of the walls. The navy beadboard wainscoting, black countertop, and wood cabinet offer a visual break before introducing the gray and white patterned floor tile that ties the entire design together.