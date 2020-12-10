Need a Towel Rack for Your Small Bathroom? Here Are 21 Stylish Contenders

If there is a word that's synonymous with small space living, it's creativity. And this is especially true in a small bathroom, where you're likely constantly searching for ways to implement clever storage ideas.

But never fear. Within those nooks, crannies, and limited wall space, we guarantee that you'll be able to find the perfect place for a chic towel rack. Whether you're searching for a hand towel holder or all-out towel storage, there are so many brilliant solutions to choose from.

Ready to give your bath towels a proper home? Scroll on for 10 towel racks that are on-trend and perfect for small bathrooms.

The Best Towel Racks for Small Bathrooms

Get the most of your vertical space with this over-the-door, Scandinavian-inspired, towel rack. With three tiers and two hooks, it's perfect for hanging up damp towels.

Just like the Anthropologie Primrose mirror, the Primrose bathroom collection is the perfect way to get that vintage-inspired bathroom feel. If you love the look, you can also get the same style as a single hook, toilet paper holder, towel ring, and towel bar.

Clear up space on your bathroom vanity and countertop with a rustic-style ladder that you can hang towels on, whether they're dry or wet.

Let's say that you have a lot of bath towels (or wine bottles) to stash and a simple towel bar just won't do. In that case, we recommend this wall-mounted towel rack for small bathrooms from Amazon that can hold up to six towels.

If you don't have a single inch of spare space left on your wall to hang a towel rack, we'll point you in the direction of this freestanding ladder from West Elm that takes up hardly any room (which is essential in a small bath) and flaunts a sleek Japanese-inspired design.

Not looking for a full-fledged towel rack to put in your small bathroom? Rather something simple to hold hand towels instead? This mini wonder from Etsy seller Keyaiira is just the ticket and looks so cool and modern, too.

Add a colorful, modern touch to your bathroom with this acrylic towel rack.

Just like a fancy hotel, this towel rack from Crate and Barrel lets you put your rolled towels on display in style.

In addition to looking really slick, this simple wall-mounted option is perfect for small bathrooms and can hold up to three items. This means that you can hang both your bath towels ​and​ hand towels on the same rack.

Looking more like a sweet DIY project from the '70s, this Urban Outfitters towel rack also doubles as the cutest small bathroom shelf around. Complete with daisy details and retro rattan, it's a stylish way to add warmth and texture to your pint-sized space.

Going for a midcentury vibe in your small bathroom? This wall shelf meets towel bar from Etsy seller StragaFurniture is right up your alley, and it's oh-so-convenient thanks to multiple shelves.

Nestle this small space-friendly towel rack on any free wall space in your bathroom. With a wide arm, you can store a few rolled towels and use the small shelf on top for your favorite bathroom accent piece.

Although it's super narrow, this freestanding bathroom towel organizer from Wayfair actually holds a surprising amount of stuff. Multiple towels? Toiletries? A hanging dry brush or sponge? This rack does it all.

Amazon has a myriad of towel rack options available, but we're partial to this one. As an over-the-door rack, you won't need to allocate wall or floor space for your towel storage. Instead, you'll simply hang it behind your door, and it even comes with handy hooks.

While this towel rack from Holistic Habitat is certainly practical — it can hold tons of towels, works beautifully in a small bathroom, and rotates in different directions as needed — we also love its artistic quality, making it a decorative piece well-worth the investment.

With a built-in shelf and two towel bars, this matte black, stainless steel towel rack is the perfect way to increase your bathroom storage in a small space. And to free up space even more, the shelf can fold up.

Up your home decor with this stylish, polished brass towel rack. It features two towel hooks, a towel bar, and a shelf for extra bathroom accessories.

As much as we love a wall mounted towel rack for a small bathroom, we can't deny how stylish and functional a freestanding towel rack can be. Great for guest bathrooms or powder rooms, this pick can be used for fresh towels or even as a drying rack.

Declutter a small bathroom and store your bathroom essentials in style with this bamboo accent shelf and towel bar.

Customize your storage depending on your needs with this adjustable towel rack. It can expand from 15 inches to 26.8 inches for bathrooms of any size.

If you want a multifunctional storage solution, this laundry drying rack can be used as a towel rack in your bathroom. When it's folded up, you can use it to hang extra towels and washcloths and when extended, you can use it to dry wet towels or air dry laundry.