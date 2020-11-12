16 Under-the-Sink Bathroom Storage Ideas to Keep Your Space Organized

When you're in a rush, opting to haphazardly toss cleaning products, styling tools, and rolls of tp under the sink may seem like an efficient bathroom storage solution. For many, this spot tends to take on the look of a junk drawer, where its contents are an afterthought. It's okay — you're not alone. However, inevitably the day will come when you actually need to find something. And after spending half an hour searching for cotton balls, you'll quickly realize that you need a more sustainable approach.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Just picture yourself locating bathroom essentials with ease and never having to worry about losing a bottle of lotion or hand soap again. In other words, practical storage solutions under your sink are simple ways to make daily life easier.

Ready to get started? Here are 16 ways to transform the area under your bathroom sink once and for all.

1. Use stackable bins to make the most of a narrow cabinet.

Just because you have a small bathroom, and accompanying small cabinet space, that doesn't mean that you can't achieve peak storage under the sink. This is where stackable drawers and bins come in particularly handy — even more so when they're labeled. Kamaldeep of Get Kamfortable shows us how it's done in her primary bath.

2. Eliminate bulky packaging.

When coming up with a cabinet organization plan, first get rid of all the bulky packaging that bathroom essentials typically come in. This one simple task will actually save a few inches of valuable space and it will look better, too. But don't just take our word for it; let this under-the-sink display by Daphne from Styling by Daph show you how it's done. We love the minimal color scheme that makes the small space look even more clean and organized.

3. Consider DIY shelving.

If your bathroom cabinet feels a bit cavernous and doesn't allow for effective storage, consider following this tutorial from Jen of IHeart Organizing to build a shelf inside. It'll double your under-sink storage, allowing easy access to what you need. For a stylish touch, Jen also included a storage basket in this guest bath.

Advertisement

4. Don't let the pipes stand in your way.

Perhaps you're dealing with a sink and pipes that are getting in your way. Don't let that stop you. To achieve a tidy sink cabinet, you may need to get a bit more creative with your organization, like Teri of T. Moore Interior Design Studio. She ingeniously built a shelf around the plumbing.

5. Make do without a cabinet door.

Maybe your vanity cabinet doesn't have a door. Not to worry. You can still make use of this space for storage, without it being an eyesore. In this powder room belonging to Joanna from Cup of Jo, visually pleasing containers, holding towels, and soaps make for beautiful (and practical) storage.

6. Turn to a lazy Susan (or two) for help.

Don't you hate it when your bath essentials disappear to the back of your cabinet? You won't have to deal with this problem anymore if you purchase a lazy Susan (or two) that spins so you can see everything in plain sight. Plus, the divided sections will help you corral all of your necessities. The clear version that Angela of Blue i Style chose for this bathroom even has labels, making it easier to categorize must-haves.

Advertisement

7. Invest in expandable shelving.

Expandable shelving in a small vanity is oh-so-helpful, whether it's supporting plastic bins or tucking away washcloths. The bins pull out and the organizer fits the petite space perfectly. And with clear containers and labels, Denise Cooper's primary bathroom cabinet storage looks professionally organized.

8. Embrace cabinet drawers.

Maybe you don't have a ton of drawers in your bathroom cabinet. No worries — instead, you can include an under-sink organizer, or two, to stash things like cleaning products and toilet paper à la Destiny of The Inspired Home.

9. Consider easy-to-clean plastic bins.

Cabinet organizers are often made of metal, but to keep things really clean under your sink, opt for plastic options instead. That's exactly what Marina of My Mess Organized did in her bathroom. It doesn't hurt that plastic bins are wipeable and clear, which will make it easy to view all of your stuff. Pro tip: Shop for the stackable variety to make the most of your vertical space.

10. Hang an organizer on the back of the cabinet door.

Think back to the last time you tried to grab your blow dryer or curling wand. They were probably tangled together in a clumped-up mess under your sink, right? There's no reason to keep running into this problem, especially with a tool organizer that hangs right on your cabinet door. Let Anca of Gracefully Glam show you how it's done.

Advertisement

11. Or opt for a hook instead.

Again, your cabinet door can be a powerful tool when it comes to under-sink organization. But if you don't like the look of a tool organizer or rack, follow the lead of Em from Stilettos and Bricks and opt for a simpler approach instead. She made use of a single hook on the back of her cabinet door, and the result is practical yet doesn't distract from the stylish and minimal setup that she's worked so hard to achieve.

12. Mix and match storage solutions.

There is no rule that says you can only use one type of container or bin under the sink. Follow the lead of Emily from Small Stuff Counts and mix and match your storage solutions. She went with a bin, a drawer, and a lazy Susan in her primary bath to keep everything neatly organized. But you can go with whatever assortment makes the most sense for you and your space.

13. Employ a woven basket.

There are plenty of hacks you can turn to when considering under-the-sink storage ideas, but there might be one that's often overlooked and right in front of your eyes: the space ​below​ the actual cabinet, if you happen to have one. It's an ideal space for a basket or caddy. Rachel of Shades of Blue Interiors took full advantage of the unused space in this tiny bathroom.

Advertisement

14. Opt for a decorative finish.

Storage is utilitarian, but that doesn't mean it can't look nice, too. Take, for example, this under-the-sink storage situation from Tricia of Simplicity in the South. The pretty blue bins feature delicate filigree detailing, giving these everyday storage containers an aesthetically pleasing facelift.

15. Categorize, categorize, categorize.

The easiest way to find stuff in a bathroom is to divide bins and drawers into specific categories and then label them accordingly. For instance, in this cabinet featured on Semihandmade, every product has its place. Hair products live in one bin, shaving essentials live in a single drawer, and so on. We'll give you bonus points if the labels are in a pretty font, too.

16. Don’t leave out your pedestal sink.

A pedestal sink can be a real organizing challenge, to be sure, but it doesn't have to be. Nowadays, you can track down a pedestal sink rack, like this one from Wayfair. It's ideal for a guest bath without a cabinet. It might even make you forget that there isn't any counter space.