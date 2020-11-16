These Utensil Drawer Organizers From Amazon Are Kitchen Game Changers

By Erin Lassner Updated March 27, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

So, you've organized the "big" areas in your home: The primary bedroom closet, the laundry room shelves, even the entire garage. But what about those often-overlooked "little" areas that could still use some attention? For instance, if you're looking to give your kitchen an overhaul chock-full of clever opportunities for storage and organization, we encourage you to go drawer-by-drawer and tidy up everything — even the utensil drawer. You know, that place where you're always rooting around for your measuring cups and the "good" cutlery when company visits?

Advertisement

Video of the Day

This is where utensil drawer organizers come in handy. But before you purchase one, you'll need to, well, do some organizing! Start by cleaning out the entire drawer. Maybe you don't need those shrimp forks or a third ice-cream scoop. Then measure your drawer so you buy something that fits flawlessly. You can either buy a cutlery organizer that already has compartments, or you can buy separate bins to fully customize it. Once you've landed on one that you like, divide all of your items into categories: for instance, baking essentials, everyday flatware, cutlery for entertaining, etc. And voilà! Your drawer will be organized before you know it.

Advertisement

Ready to get started? Take a look through these utensil drawer organizers, which are some of the most popular on the market. Oh, and you can find them all on Amazon.

Best for Easy Cleaning

There's nothing worse than a utensil tray that's a pain to clean. Wash away any buildup in a breeze with this caddy's removable trays. Plus, the large open section is ideal for irregularly shaped tools, like can openers and graters.

AMAZON

OXO Good Grips Expandable Utensil Drawer Organizer

$21.99

OXO never disappoints. Make cleaning a breeze with this innovative organizer that features removable utensil trays for easily wiping away any buildup. It's also expandable, features non-slip feet, and has square corners for a flush, custom appearance.

Advertisement

Best Individual Dividers

These individual dividers are the ideal way to achieve the built-in look in your drawers. The dividers expand from 17.5" to 22" so they should fit in nearly any drawer. Plus they're ultra-sturdy and couldn't be any easier to install.

AMAZON

Homemaid Living Adjustable & Expandable Bamboo Drawer Dividers

$34.99

This may very well be our top pick on the list. Organize kitchen utensils and gadgets in style with these sleek and adjustable bamboo dividers. Each one fits both vertically or horizontally to customize your drawers exactly as you please. Evenly space each divider for same-sized compartments or get creative with placement based on your variety of kitchen tools.

Advertisement

Best for Extra-Large Drawers

It's time to customize. This extra-large utensil organizer has four removable dividers in the middle section to create lots of little compartments or a single big one. And bonus: There's no denying that this bamboo drawer organizer is quite pretty to look at.

AMAZON

KitchenEdge Adjustable Kitchen Drawer Organizer

$54.95

Got some extra-large kitchen drawers on your hands? First of all, jealous. Second of all, this expandable nine-compartment organizer is exactly what you need. Opt for the model that's expandable from 16" to 28" wide or the even larger model expandable from 18" to 33".

Advertisement

Best Space Saving Solution

This may not be your traditional flatware organizer, but it certainly stands out as one of the best. With its innovative angular design, the first caddy can hold tons of silverware in barely any drawer space. Plus, there's a separate two-layer knife organizer that holds up to nine knives perfectly.

AMAZON

Kaizenzh Kitchen Drawer Organizers (set of 2)

$18.33

Hello, efficiency. This set contains one knife rack and one cutlery storage rack. The knife rack has two layers to accommodate both small and large knives. And most importantly, the cutlery rack has a unique angled design that fits more silverware in less space.

Advertisement

Best Clear Plastic Organizer

With its four compartments, expandable body, non-slip feet, and durable shatter-resistant plastic, its no surprise that this utensil organizer is a bestseller. The model is also sold in cream and charcoal gray, as well as in packs of four if you're looking to deck out all of your drawers.

AMAZON

mDesign Plastic Adjustable Drawer Storage Organizer

$25.99

Have your cooking utensil organizer blend right into your setup with this four-compartment, transparent plastic number. It's also expandable and perfect if you don't need a ton of different compartments.

Best Soft-Grip Lined Organizer

Sick of things rustling around in your drawers? Here's your answer. This six-compartment silverware tray features both soft-grip lining and non-slip rubber feet to ensure all your cutlery, tools, and gadgets stay in place. Plus, it rings up at a very happy price point.

AMAZON

Madesmart Classic Large Silverware Tray

$19.52

Everything will stay put just the way you like it when you incorporate Madesmart's large cutlery tray into your kitchen drawers. This is all thanks to the brilliant combination of non-slip rubber feet and soft-grip lining.

An open drawer with a wooden cutlery organizer. Cutlery, measuring cups and spoons, and other utensils visible inside. Marble countertop above the drawer.
6 Amazon Kitchen Organizers We’re Adding to Our Cart ASAP
by Pauline Lacsamana
scandinavian flatware
These Flatware Sets Are So Pretty You Almost Don't Want to Eat With Them
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy