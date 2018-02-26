These Flatware Sets Are So Pretty You Almost Don't Want to Eat With Them

Gone are the days of basic flatware — the era of cutting-edge cutlery is here. Whether for everyday use or for a special occasion, modern day homemakers know there's no point in owning boring silverware. That's why we've rounded up 17 of the swankiest flatware sets that are guaranteed to take your tablescape to the next level. These stylish place settings look so sharp, they're almost too pretty to dig in with! (Almost.) Keep scrolling for answers to the most-asked questions followed by some major eye candy.

What's the best flatware material?

When deciding on material, 18/10 stainless steel is always a reliable choice. It contains a higher amount of nickel than 18/8 or 18/0 stainless steel, making it the most durable of the three; however, both 18/10 and 18/8 are high-quality picks that will last for years to come. Sterling silver may look similar, but it's a whole lot more expensive, needs to be consistently polished, and isn't dishwasher friendly. We certainly don't recommend it for everyday use, but we can't deny its beauty. Other metal alloys can make great options, just be sure to read the reviews and purchase from a trustworthy brand.

How many pieces should be in your set?

A single flatware set will either include three, four, or five pieces, depending on how formal the place setting will be. A set of three will have a fork, knife, and spoon. A set of four will likely have a fork, knife, soup spoon, and teaspoon. And a set of five will include a salad fork, dinner fork, soup spoon, teaspoon, and knife. You'll need to decide how many place settings you'd prefer. They're often sold in three quantities: service for one, service for four, and service for six. The total quantity of silverware in each of these three packages will depend on how many utensils are in a singular set.

How should you narrow down your picks?

It's essential to focus on what occasions you'll be using your set for. Is it your primary cutlery for everyday use or part of a special occasion tablescape? This will help decide two main factors: how durable and how neutral it should be. The more you'll use it, the more money it's worth investing. Pretty cutlery can be bold and patterned, subtle and neutral, or anywhere in between. Keep reading for our 15 favorites at all price points, quantities, and styles.

17 Flatware Sets We Love

Effortlessly cool, this flatware set by the brilliant Lindye Galloway is crafted from gold-tone metal with PVD coating. Galloway explains to Hunker, "When serving buffet style, one can simply layout flatware in an organic way atop a linen napkin for a luxurious yet effortless look." We are all in favor of this presentation.

Select between green, rust, and rose swirled resin. The rust one looks exactly like tortoiseshell.

The key to the perfect dinner party? Conversation-starting cutlery, of course. This unique grid pattern design is sure to pique guests' curiosity — and show off your playful personality, too. Plus, the neutral shades balance out a pattern that could otherwise look too busy.

Holy chic! We have no words for this striking set by master craftsman Arne Jacobsen, who originally designed them for the SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen in 1957.

The Fantasia Flatware Set from Iconic Italian cutlery brand Mepra comes in a wide variety of colors — from single-colored sets to ones with five different shades.

Luxe cutlery doesn't have to cost the big bucks. This elongated set from Hiware is the modern touch every dinner party is craving.

We're obsessed with this stainless steel and acrylic set in the color ivory pearl. The set also comes in a variety of rich handle options from amber marble to black pearl.

Get the look for less with this set of 24 from Wayfair.

Everything Juliska makes is good. From the handmade glass cups to the colorful ceramic plates, the brand's offerings just keep getting better and better. This timeless dinnerware set will last a lifetime.

Bring a tropical touch to your summer (or winter) tablescape.

Smooth curves contrast with sharp edges in this stand-out flatware design. Crafted from European 18/10 stainless steel, this wow-worthy matte-black style makes any table setting look très chic.

This set is everything we love about Williams Sonoma: simple, elegant, and absolutely classic.

Add some rustic charm with this stainless steel design, featuring a handle covered in real wood. It provides just the right amount of country aesthetic — all while maintaining an air of modern simplicity.

Achieve a similar look as above with this sleek silverware featuring faux marble handles.

There are very few things sweeter than this elegant flatware with bee detailing.

This Scandinavian-inspired set of silverware is a sight for sore eyes. Minimally designed and made of durable stainless steel, these utensils are the perfect example of beauty meets function.

Ending with a bang, these beauties are exactly what we'd get if we could splurge on a summer dining setup.