Bring the beauty of winter inside with dining table centerpieces that capture the season's magic. Whether you're hosting a holiday dinner party or just looking for a way to bring seasonal elements into the home — like evergreen branches, cranberry, or holly — winter and holiday-inspired centerpieces can add a touch of warmth and festivity to any table and room.

For those who love a project, creating your own unique centerpiece can be a welcome challenge. For the DIY-er, you can source from craft stores to create elaborate pieces containing faux pinecones, candles, and garland that can be reused year to year, or you can head to a local florist to round up seasonal staples for a bouquet that conveys the winter feel in both look and smell. Alternatively, you can find incredible, pre-designed centerpieces waiting to grace your table online.

We've rounded up the best centerpieces, centerpiece inspiration, and decor ideas to add a winter touch to your dining table.

20 Winter Table Centerpieces for a Seasonal Table

Pottery Barn incorporated the flower of the season into this ready-to-go winter centerpiece. Made of faux flowers and greenery that appear remarkably lifelike, this vibrant display is ready to be used year after year. The red and green speak to the holiday season without expiring come December 26, and the simple black container makes it easy to match the dining arrangements to the central piece.

Recreate this centerpiece from Not on the High Street by starting with a wicker tray or plate and an assortment of pillar candles. Add your favorite seasonal touches around the candles to create a cozy, nature-inspired display. Evergreen branches and dried oranges work for both look and scent and are budget-friendly.

For a sprawling and elegant centerpiece you can have delivered to your doorstep, there's the 'Tis the Season" Holiday Centerpiece from Williams Sonoma. This piece is 36 inches long, perfect for large dining tables where holiday dinners will be hosted, and features a number of seasonal elements including fruits, greenery, and flowers. The bright elements make this a standout piece that can be left as-is for a winter-morning brunch or made even more elegant with a few candles for a dinner party.

Get inspired by Stressfree's lantern centerpiece that uses a simple lantern and string lights you likely already have in storage. This display is perfect for the ethereal home decorator looking to create a piece that's woodsy with a fantasy touch. Top faux wood slices with your light display and surround with greenery of your choice to create this warm-lit centerpiece.

Go classy with this fresh, sustainably sourced centerpiece exclusive to L.L. Bean. The piece comes complete with lush noble fir and western red cedar, creating an authentic winter look, and an ivory bow and candles. This simple winter arrangement compliments classic, traditional homes and holiday decor.

For less-spacious rooms and dining tables overwhelmed by the more popular (and large) winter centerpieces, consider something simple and small. This electric candle, surrounded by a wreath of winter berries, is ideal for apartments looking for a centerpiece that will last them December through January. The electric wick is renter-friendly, the size — only 3 inches in diameter — makes it ideal for smaller tables, and the red berries are perfectly seasonal without being too festive.

This wintery display idea from Beautiful Wedding Days is simple, cheap, and nature-inspired. This centerpiece is composed of three main parts — pinecones, string lights, and vases – many of which you might have lying around both your home and yard. For the ultimate DIY-er, you can collect pinecones, but you also have the option to purchase faux scented ones that offer an even more wintery vibe that can be used for years to come.

For a centerpiece that looks DIY-ed (without having to create it yourself), consider this rustic-inspired winter table display from Etsy seller Danis Design Boutique. We love rustic decor around the holiday as it adds to the warmth and comfort of the season. These rustic lit mason jars, featuring your choice of flower or greenery, offer warm, subtle lighting for dinner parties while being perfect for the entire winter season.

Another rustic option is this willow branch twinkle-lit centerpiece you can conveniently get on Amazon. The nature-inspired piece features warm-white fairy lights that can be put on a timer so that, as the sun goes down, your dining room lights up. Dress it up for the holidays by adding ornaments to the flexible branches.

White roses and red hypericum berries make up this floral arrangement from The Bouqs Co. Fresh white flowers add liveliness to a home regardless of month, but the colors of this bouquet are perfectly emblematic of the season. Add on the signature vase to this classically arranged bouquet to create a complete, delivered-to-your-door centerpiece.

For something simple that's attached more to the season than a holiday, take inspiration from this woodsy, birch bark centerpiece. To keep the piece natural, go for long pieces of wood and tie them with white twine. To add even more seasonal flare, you can fill your centerpieces with a bundle of white birch branches and battery-operated fairy lights and surround them with tea lights.

Stun dinner guests with this elaborate centerpiece that contains holiday greens, iced faux antlers, pinecones, and glittering branches. The gold display tray compliments the winter greens and browns while adding holiday flare, and the faux antlers make this an incredible statement piece for more modern homes. Allow time for shipping as each piece from Darby Creek Trading is made in-house by their floral design team, ensuring that each centerpiece meets its high-quality standards.

This Christmas-inspired centerpiece features "snow"-topped pinecones, winter greens dusted in white, red berries, and a container with small, imprinted, golden Christmas trees. This is a centerpiece that won't take up too much space or distract from your winter table setting, but it will add to the holiday ambiance. Made of faux branches and berries, you can pack this piece away after the holidays to bring out the following year.

Lean into the DIY look with this paper-snow flake donned table arrangement. The arts-and-crafts look creates a fun atmosphere for dinner, where guests can feel empowered to add their own signature snowflake. Complete the centerpiece with pillar candles, mason jars, and a bowed brown twine. For those short on time or less confident with a pair of scissors, feel free to pick up a pack of paper snowflakes online.

This garland from Creekside Farm is a fresh take on the classic evergreen winter centerpiece. Opting for crisp, bright scents, this green display that can be draped down the center of the table uses cedar and eucalyptus to pay homage to the season's colors while offering something airier and more modern. And, if after your dinner party you're no longer feeling the need to have such an elaborate centerpiece, this garland can be added to mantles or weaved through banisters.

Create a whimsical centerpiece with just a few globes in varying sizes from West Elm. Place these silver, speckled spheres over LED or electric tea lights to give off a warm glow that shines through the globes. To create a centerpiece, give these orbs varying heights by placing them atop risers, and a winter touch by surrounding them with evergreens and pinecones.

This holiday-centric centerpiece is complete with ornaments, a glitter coating, and spray-painted metallic leaves. This piece is perfect for the holiday maximalist, who favors shining topcoats and glitter dustings to a more rustic look. With four colors to choose from, you have the option to go eccentric, with vibrant reds and blues, or go neutral (though still eye-catching) with silver and gold.

Create this serene image of winter in glass with a bowl-like vase, tea light, winter foliage, and water. The final product is elegant and simple, the perfect addition to a home that leans moderate when it comes to seasonal decor. Placing a few vases lengthwise across the table can help to create soft lighting for a cozy holiday dinner.

This modern, chic centerpiece is ideal for the person who, even during the holidays, is anti-kitsch. Made to resemble a tree branch, this piece stretches out across the table, offering a warm glow to every corner.

Create a winter forest at the center of your table with a collection of Scandinavian-inspired wooden trees from Etsy seller Treow. The light wood is elegant, not leaning too much into the extravagance of the season. However, by creating a forest of these uniquely crafted trees, you'll find a semi-playful centerpiece that pleases both the holiday-obsessed and the modernists.