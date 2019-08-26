Image Credit: Sara Albers

We love decorating a holiday table, from centerpieces to festive decor. This year, we recommend adding some on-trend colors to your table with these cones that when grouped together look like a vibrant Christmas tree forest. You can find all of the supplies at your local craft store. Earthy greens, coral-pink tones, mustard, and oatmeal will inject some new excitement into your old holiday decorations. You could even use a metallic paint to add some shine! For this tutorial, we alternated with painting the cones and adding yarn to the cones.

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Paint the Cones

Using the sponge brush, apply the paint to the cones with your chosen color palette. Allow to dry. Some colors may require two coats.

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Add Yarn to the Cones

Starting at the top, use a hot glue gun to adhere the yarn to the cone. Then wrap the yarn around the cone, from top to bottom, adding hot glue every inch. Don't leave any spaces or gaps.

Image Credit: Sara Albers

To finish, trim the end of the yarn and glue at the end of cone.

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Repeat!

Repeat with all your cones in different hues, and then group together as a centerpiece. Add some faux snow and fresh greenery. You can also display on a credenza, mantel, or shelves.

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Image Credit: Sara Albers