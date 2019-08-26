We love decorating a holiday table, from centerpieces to festive decor. This year, we recommend adding some on-trend colors to your table with these cones that when grouped together look like a vibrant Christmas tree forest. You can find all of the supplies at your local craft store. Earthy greens, coral-pink tones, mustard, and oatmeal will inject some new excitement into your old holiday decorations. You could even use a metallic paint to add some shine! For this tutorial, we alternated with painting the cones and adding yarn to the cones.
Paint the Cones
Using the sponge brush, apply the paint to the cones with your chosen color palette. Allow to dry. Some colors may require two coats.
Add Yarn to the Cones
Starting at the top, use a hot glue gun to adhere the yarn to the cone. Then wrap the yarn around the cone, from top to bottom, adding hot glue every inch. Don't leave any spaces or gaps.
To finish, trim the end of the yarn and glue at the end of cone.
Repeat!
Repeat with all your cones in different hues, and then group together as a centerpiece. Add some faux snow and fresh greenery. You can also display on a credenza, mantel, or shelves.
Alice & Lois is a DIY and lifestyle blog where twin sisters Sara and Melissa share their inspiration, projects, connection and celebrate the good in life. They create inspiring posts centered around home, family, style and creativity, specializing in simple, yet sophisticated DIY projects. Sara and Melissa live in two very different places – Sara is in the heart of the midwest, Indianapolis and Melissa in the majestic ski town of Crested Butte, Colorado. Alice & Lois was named one of the Top 10 DIY and Decorating Blogs by the editors of Better Homes and Gardens in 2015 and 2016 and recently named one of the Top 30 DIY Blogs to Follow by Domino.