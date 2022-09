Step 1

Begin by painting the corn husks. You can use one paint color and then add white paint to lighten it or dark brown paint to make it darker. This will give you an ombre look. Add the paint using a sponge brush and allow to dry for a few hours. We painted 10 husks of each color, making some lighter, some darker, and some with the regular hue. In total, we used around 30 husks.