Make a Spindle-Inspired Lamp Using Spackle

By Alice & Lois November 14, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Image Credit: Sara Albers
See More Photos

We love the look of spindle furniture. It is classic and timeless. The rounded edges of the spheres complement any style of home decor.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

So for our latest IKEA hack, we decided to create a spindle-inspired lamp by transforming a basic ARSTID table lamp using spackle, styrofoam balls, and textured paint. This adds an interesting texture to the lamp — and we just love the look!

Things You'll Need

Step 1

Use a cordless power drill and an 3/8 spade drill bit to make a hole in the middle of the styrofoam balls. For this project, we used five 2-inch balls.

Advertisement

Image Credit: sara albers
See More Photos

Step 2

Then, use an X-Acto or craft knife to cut the balls in half.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Sara Albers
See More Photos

Step 3

Warm up your glue gun and adhere each half of the ball onto the lamp post.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Sara Albers
See More Photos

Step 4

Secure the balls with painters tape and allow to dry.

Image Credit: Sara Albers
See More Photos

Step 5

Apply the spackle onto the styrofoam balls to add some texture. This will also fill in any holes between the balls. Allow to dry overnight.

Advertisement

Image Credit: sara albers
See More Photos

Step 6

Once dry, gently sand the spackle to smooth. You can sand as much as you would like — it all depends on how much texture you want.

Advertisement

Image Credit: sara albers
See More Photos

Step 7

Prep paint by adding a tablespoon of baking soda into the acrylic craft paint. Paint the base of lamp and all of the styrofoam balls.

Advertisement

Image Credit: sara albers
See More Photos

Step 8

Add a second coat of paint to the base.

Image Credit: sara albers
See More Photos
Image Credit: sara albers
See More Photos

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy