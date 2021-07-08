Transform a Wood Tray Into This Leather-Wrapped Beauty

Step 5

Combine the baking powder and paint in a bowl. To achieve the soft beige color you see pictured in this tutorial, we combined white acrylic paint with light brown paint. Add roughly one tablespoon of baking powder for each cup of paint you use. Stir until the paint takes on a fluffy, mousse-like texture. Don't worry if it starts to bubble up — this is just the baking powder reacting to the paint. It'll stop after you stir it a little more. You'll want a smooth yet light consistency, almost like whipped cream. If your paint feels ​too​ smooth, add a little more baking powder to give it a rougher texture when painted on.