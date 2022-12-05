Create Vintage-Inspired Holiday Ornaments Using Baking Soda

By Alice & Lois December 5, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Image Credit: sara albers
See More Photos

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).

This holiday season, grab your friends or family for a crafting afternoon. This is a perfect DIY to try: beautiful vintage-inspired holiday ornaments using craft paint, baking soda, and metallic paint (for a touch of sparkle). You'll create an antiqued, distressed design that will look gorgeous on a tree or in a bowl as decor.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Things You'll Need

Step 1

Prep paint by mixing the paint colors to get your desired color. Then add baking soda (a few tablespoons should do) to add texture to the paint. We mixed a dark blue and black paint for the deeper blue ornaments. Then, we added the other blue shade mixed with that combo for a different color. You can do any hue you'd like!

Image Credit: sara albers
See More Photos

Step 2

Paint the ornaments and allow to dry. We let these dry for two hours.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Sara Albers
See More Photos

Step 3

Cut sponges in smaller pieces and dab some of the black paint/baking soda mix and then some black mixed with the darker blue paint onto the ornaments. Continue adding the paint to add layers and texture to the ornament.

Advertisement

Image Credit: sara albers
See More Photos

Step 4

Now it is time to add some sparkle using the gold and bronze paints. Dab it onto ornament using a sponge. We also added a small amount of white paint onto the ornaments for a distressed look.

Advertisement

Image Credit: sara albers
See More Photos

Step 5

Allow to dry by placing the ornaments on a wood stick. You can place the wood stick in a cup. While drying, we used the gold paint to paint the ornament toppers gold (instead of silver).

Advertisement

Image Credit: sara albers
See More Photos
Image Credit: sara albers
See More Photos

Advertisement

Report an Issue

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy