11 Toilet Paper Dispensers That Will Up Your Bathroom's Aesthetic

When it comes to bathroom design, there are a few elements that tend to steal the spotlight. Tiles, faucets, and tubs always grab your attention, but what about the humble toilet paper holder? We think it's an underappreciated bathroom detail that can actually be quite aesthetically pleasing. To prove our point, we've gathered 11 beautiful toilet paper dispensers that are guaranteed to catch compliments.

A speckled ceramic bracket is paired with a wooden dowel for this sweet, artisan-style toilet paper holder that feels totally handmade.

For a touch of whimsy, look to this solid blackened brass toilet paper holder that features an organic squiggle design.

Minimal and geometric, this sleek metal triangle toilet paper holder is mounted on the wall with a circular wooden hook.

Go glam with this shiny brass cage that elegantly dispenses toilet paper.

This rounded acacia wood toilet paper stand works overtime, offering both easy distribution and convenient storage for extra rolls.

If you're seeking a subtle pop of color, this mustard-hued powder-coated steel and maple toilet paper holder hits all the right notes.

This wonderfully-boho rattan toilet paper stand is not just a dispenser-storage hybrid, it's also a platform for your phone, a small plant, or a scented candle.

Cobalt blue is having a moment, so this sculptural, powder-coated metal toilet paper holder is right on trend. Plus, it provides a thoughtful shelf for little essentials.

Add a hint of Nordic minimalism to your bathroom with this Danish toilet paper holder designed by Nichlas Bjørn Andersen.

Achieve a modern industrial aesthetic with this durable, natural brass toilet paper holder whose protective satin-gloss finish is engineered to withstand humid environments.

Another Scandinavian option, this oak and vegetable-tanned leather toilet paper holder supplies warmth to sterile bathrooms.