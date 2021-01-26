14 Mind-Blowing IKEA Items Under $1 (Yes, a DOLLAR)

IKEA is one of our favorite one-stop shops for all things bargain. Previously, we've been obsessed over their items that cost less than $5, but did you know that IKEA has plenty of products that are less than a buck? Literally $0.99 or less. Crazy. CRAZY! Check out our favorites below:

1. Tomat Spray Bottle, $0.99

We dare you to find a cheaper one on Amazon.

2. Frakta Shopping Bag, $0.99

Because, hello: Most useful IKEA product EVER.

3. Plutt Hook, Self-Adhesive (pack of 3), $0.99

These handy hooks can go anywhere from the hallway to the laundry room to the kitchen. Even better, you can write on the surfaces.

4. Stelna Clear Glass Mug, $0.79

One of our favorites of the bunch, the Stelna glass mugs are the apex of great Scandi design.

5. Hildegun Dish Towel, $0.89

Sometimes you just need a good dish towel to get the job done.

6. Bästis Lint Roller, $0.79

So helpful. So cheap.

7. Bintje Galvanized Plant Pot, $0.79

Got a big patio project but not a lot of moolah? Try putting your new plants in a bunch of these galvanized pots — at $0.49 each, you could seriously get a dozen and hardly eat into your budget.

8. Hyvens Storage Box, $0.99

While cardboard storage boxes might not last forever, they are certainly a good stop-gap when you just need to put your shit somewhere.

9. Antagen Dish Brush, $0.49

If you're buying fancy sponges or dish brushes, just stop. STOP. You could be cleaning with one of these, which each costs less than a soda.

10. Skogsviken Tray, $0.99

Instantly elevate the look of your bathroom vanity without spending big bucks.

11. Drönjöns Pencil Cup, $0.79

Keep your desk space organized with this simple, but extremely useful, accessory.

12. Fiestad Frame, $0.99

Add some color to your dresser or desk with this chic frame, perfect for showing off your fave photos.

13. Nojig Organizer, $0.79

Need to get that one messy drawer under control? Try this organizer.

14. Lurvig Cat Litter Scoop, $0.99

Can't forget about our furry friends. If you're a first-time cat owner, this affordable litter scoop is a great find.

