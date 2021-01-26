14 Mind-Blowing IKEA Items Under $1 (Yes, a DOLLAR)

IKEA is one of our favorite one-stop shops for all things bargain. Previously, we've been obsessed over their items that cost less than $5, but did you know that IKEA has plenty of products that are less than a buck? Literally $0.99 or less. Crazy. CRAZY! Check out our favorites below:

We dare you to find a cheaper one on Amazon.

Because, hello: Most useful IKEA product EVER.

These handy hooks can go anywhere from the hallway to the laundry room to the kitchen. Even better, you can write on the surfaces.

One of our favorites of the bunch, the Stelna glass mugs are the apex of great Scandi design.

Sometimes you just need a good dish towel to get the job done.

So helpful. So cheap.

Got a big patio project but not a lot of moolah? Try putting your new plants in a bunch of these galvanized pots — at $0.49 each, you could seriously get a dozen and hardly eat into your budget.

While cardboard storage boxes might not last forever, they are certainly a good stop-gap when you just need to put your shit somewhere.

If you're buying fancy sponges or dish brushes, just stop. STOP. You could be cleaning with one of these, which each costs less than a soda.

Instantly elevate the look of your bathroom vanity without spending big bucks.

Keep your desk space organized with this simple, but extremely useful, accessory.

Add some color to your dresser or desk with this chic frame, perfect for showing off your fave photos.

Need to get that one messy drawer under control? Try this organizer.

Can't forget about our furry friends. If you're a first-time cat owner, this affordable litter scoop is a great find.