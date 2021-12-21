Organize Spices With These Pretty Jars and Printable Labels

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).
If you are anything like us, we are obsessed with good looking organization — whether it's in the pantry or the linen closet or basically anywhere in the home. There is something so clean and sleek when you use simple labels for organizing.
We have designed these free printable spice jar labels to help you kick off your new year organizing. We recommend using them with these beautiful glass spice jars with bamboo lids.
Things You'll Need
Step 1
Download the free printable spice jar labels (found here). Place the waterproof matte sticky label paper in your inkjet printer and print. It is that simple! These labels are sized to fit the 4-ounce jars (these jars are 2.2 inches by 3.3 inches).
Tip
If you are using smaller spice jars, you can make the labels smaller when you print by scaling to a percentage that works for you.
Step 2
Cut labels from the sheet.
Step 3
Place on bottle.
Step 4
Fill the spice jars — and then you're done! Put them on display on your kitchen counter or add to your organized pantry.
Alice & Lois is a DIY and lifestyle blog where twin sisters Sara and Melissa share their inspiration, projects, connection and celebrate the good in life. They create inspiring posts centered around home, family, style and creativity, specializing in simple, yet sophisticated DIY projects. Sara and Melissa live in two very different places – Sara is in the heart of the midwest, Indianapolis and Melissa in the majestic ski town of Crested Butte, Colorado. Alice & Lois was named one of the Top 10 DIY and Decorating Blogs by the editors of Better Homes and Gardens in 2015 and 2016 and recently named one of the Top 30 DIY Blogs to Follow by Domino.