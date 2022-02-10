6 Must-Have Fridge Organizers You Can Buy on Amazon

By Pauline Lacsamana February 10, 2022
When it comes to getting your kitchen in order, pantry organization and countertop space-savers might come to mind, but let's not forget about how chaotic a refrigerator can get without a little TLC. With a few essentials (and some decluttering inspiration from those mesmerizing TikToks), you can make the most of what little fridge space you have. From complete sets to attachable drawers, here are the best fridge organizers on Amazon.

Editor's Pick

This set of six storage bins come with everything you need to get your fridge in tip-top shape. With two wide bins, two narrow bins, one egg holder, and one soda can holder, you can completely transform your space.

AMAZON

Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (set of 6)

$26.99

The Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins Set has not one, but six stackable storage bins to make the most of your space in your fridge, freezer, or pantry. Made with durable and shatterproof BPA-free plastic in multiple sizes, the set comes with two wide bins, two narrow bins, one egg tray, and one drink holder for standard soda cans. These bins have infinite organizing potential for everything from yogurt and snacks to fruits and veggies.

Best Egg Holder

Never worry about crushed eggs again with this clear, BPA-free egg container that can hold up to 14 eggs.

AMAZON

Vtopmart Egg Holder With Lid (set of 2)

$14.44

Keep your precious eggs safe with this clear, plastic egg container set from Vtopmart. Complete with lids, each one can house up to 14 eggs.

Best for Cans

From soda cans to soup cans to dog food, this stackable beverage dispenser will help you get your cans organized in no time.

AMAZON

Simple Houseware Stackable Beverage Soda Can Dispenser (set of 2)

$22.97

The Simple Houseware Stackable Beverage Soda Can Dispenser is a versatile option that you can use in your fridge or kitchen cabinet. The storage racks can be placed side-by-side or on top of each other for everything from soda to soup cans.

Best for Large Bottles

Perfect for 2-liter bottles, these clear large bottle organizers can be spaced out horizontally or stacked on top of each other.

AMAZON

mDesign Large Stackable Kitchen Bin Storage Organizer Rack for Pop/Soda Bottles (set of 4)

$24.99

Whether you're working with large bottles of wine or soda, this pick from mDesign will have them looking perfectly organized in no time.

Best for Fruits and Vegetables

Organizing your produce has never been easier than with these stackable storage containers. They come with vents and drain trays to keep your fruits and vegetables nice, fresh, and totally organized.

AMAZON

REFSAVER Fridge Storage Containers for Fruits and Vegetables (set of 3)

$32.99

Struggle with fruits and veggies going to waste after being thrown into drawers? Try these produce savers. Available in a set of three, these storage containers have removable drain trays and vents to keep your food fresh longer.

Best Pull-Out Drawer Organizer

If you wish you had more drawers in your fridge, this pick is a must. These pull-out drawers attach to your fridge shelving and can be used for meat, cheese, fruits, and so much more.

AMAZON

Shopwithgreen 2-Pack Pull-Out Refrigerator Organizer Bins With Handle

$34.99

You don't have to pack your groceries into what limited drawers you have in your fridge. These pull-out organizer drawers attach to the shelving and can be used for everything from produce to snacks.

