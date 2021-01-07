These Under-$25 Fridge Organizers Are Sheer Genius

Carving out extra storage in a fully stocked refrigerator is no easy feat. Fortunately, there's an assortment of clever organizers that can help you score more fridge space in seconds. From sliding egg holders to bottle stackers and beyond, here are 10 gadgets for under 25 bucks that will keep your refrigerator organized while providing the opportunity for extra storage.

If you like to store leftovers in plastic baggies, then we've found an affordable fridge storage solution for you. This self-adhesive organizer mounts underneath most refrigerator door shelves and can hold up to 10 snack- or quart-size plastic storage bags.

Why waste valuable fridge space on a carton of eggs when you can forge your own mini egg drawer instead? This sliding egg holder drawer attaches to most standard-size refrigerator shelves so you can take advantage of the open space underneath.

If you struggle with making room for all your fruits and veggies in your crisper drawers, try adding some stackable drawers to your refrigerator. This clear plastic fridge drawer stacks securely on top of other clean-lined storage bins and boasts a removable divider to help you stay organized.

A good can stacker can free up tons of storage space in a cramped fridge. This organizer set is actually a silicone mat with a nonstick bottom that can hold up to 15 cans or bottles. It comes in four different colors and will have your fridge as organized as it's ever been.

Dreaming of a compact fridge drawer that you can carry to the sink or counter with you? These durable plastic organizer bins come in a set of 10 and are the perfect size for stashing fruits, vegetables, cans, and more, and they feature two side handles for easy transportation. Looking for more stackable fridge bins? Check out our in-depth review of Greenco's fridge organizers.

Let's face it: Wine bottles tend to take up a lot of fridge space. Luckily, this freestanding wine rack can be stacked to create ample vertical refrigerator storage and is sized to hold a variety of bottled beverages.

Why overcrowd your refrigerator shelves and doors with perishables when you can create more storage space out of thin air? This pullout drawer is designed with removable partitions and simply slides under a refrigerator shelf to provide extra storage room — no tools necessary. Just make sure the depth of your refrigerator shelf is between 11.8 to 16.9 inches before adding it to your cart.

This handy plastic storage drawer easily attaches to your fridge shelves and can store everything from vegetables to snacks. Plus, you can also use them in your freezer or pantry to create extra storage.

These roll-out caddies come in five different sizes, and all your essentials can be packed inside perfectly. Fit your fruit in one and your cans and drinks in another and find the perfect fit for all your must-have condiments.

Clear out any can clutter with this fridge organizer. It can fit up to eight standard-sized cans and comes with a lid, so it's stackable and can easily maximize your storage space.