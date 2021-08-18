I Tried These Affordable Fridge Organizers — Here Are My Thoughts

I've always loved being in the kitchen. I love knowing exactly where my spices are, and where to go for a can of beans or a jar of pasta sauce. While most pantry staples have a set home in my shelves and cabinets, my fridge has always been a complete mess. I never knew that there was a better way! So when I was given the opportunity, I jumped at the chance to try Greenco's Fridge Organizers ($10.99+) in hopes of maximizing my refrigerator space and never losing a tomato to the back of the fridge again! If you've ever forgotten about produce and have had it go to waste, it might be time to reorganize your fridge.

​(I received the Greenco Fridge Organizers in exchange for an honest review, however, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own.)​

The Specs

I received all the products in three large boxes from Amazon. The bins are made of a clear, BPA-free, chlorine-free acrylic. The sizes of the bins vary; some are large and deep, while others are narrow and short. The can organizer holds nine 12-ounce cans and 11 7.5-ounce cans, and the egg holder holds up to 14 eggs.

The Verdict

Before testing these out, I had to clean out the chaos that was inside my fridge. I cleared everything out of the fridge and freezer, and wiped down all the shelving inside. I washed all the acrylic bins with a bit of soapy water and dried them off with a microfiber cloth, as they are not dishwasher safe. After everything was freshly cleaned, I started fitting my produce and condiments into the different bins, searching for places in the fridge and freezer for them to fit. The organizers are supposed to be stackable, however I found it difficult to keep the bins assembled once they had products inside. I opted to keep most of them dismantled to spare me from any future spillage. Some of the bins were too long for my refrigerator shelves, so I had to turn them or find different places for them.

My fridge and freezer before organizing Image Credit: Jacqueline Ku

Despite a few logistical errors that I had while finding places in my fridge for these bins, the overall end result was completely night and day. My refrigerator looks a thousand times better than it ever has. I don't have a lot of snacks like string cheeses or yogurts that are kept in the fridge, so being able to use these in your freezer is an added bonus. I loved being able to separate frozen meats from each other and keep all my frozen meals in one place. I'm also truly happy with how clean and put together my fridge and freezer look thanks to these organizer bins. They've already made my life so much easier in just the short few days that I've had them! These bins are wonderful for minimizing and reducing food waste, however, my fridge's new interiors aren't too shabby either!

My fridge and freezer after organizing Image Credit: Jacqueline Ku