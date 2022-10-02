The Best Full-Size Retro Fridges for an Effortlessly Cool Kitchen

If you can't get enough of retro decor, chances are you've dreamed of making over your kitchen with an adorable vintage-style fridge. While there are plenty of retro mini fridge options, it can be tough to find a solid full-size design that will fit more than a few snacks ​and​ have a true freezer. Luckily, we rounded up a few of our favorites that'll give you the full vintage effect without cutting back on food storage space.

The Best Full-Size Retro Refrigerators

Would this even be a retro refrigerator roundup without mentioning Smeg? This full-size fridge looks like it was plucked straight from the '50s with its extra-adorable pastel hues.

Compared to other retro fridges on the market, this pick from The Home Depot is a total steal. Plus, it has a built-in soda can rack, storage for larger bottles, and frost-free technology that automatically defrosts ice.

At 20.5 cubic feet, this hefty fridge has more than enough storage space and perfectly blends retro design with modern features.

This stunning fridge not only has a retro design but is also Energy Star certified and features a power-saving "EcoMode" to use less energy.

This cream-colored fridge might be on the smaller side, but it's tough to beat with its spill-proof shelves, storage bins, and excellent price point.

Go extra bold with this cool blue design that's small enough for apartments but would fit perfectly in larger kitchens too.

Get this full-size fridge in dreamy summer mint green for the ultimate retro look. On top of being energy efficient, it's also available in a range of sizes, including 7 cubic feet, 8.7 cubic feet, and 12 cubic feet.

Here's another option from Smeg that's perfect for smaller kitchens, featuring a single door, a compact size, and an internal freezer.