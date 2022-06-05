A Guide to the Funky-Retro Shopping Trend That's All Over TikTok

Anyone with a TikTok account could tell you that the funky, postmodern aesthetic of the 1970s and '80s is trending. Vintage furniture from those decades is in high demand, and contemporary decor inspired by the Memphis design school is popping up everywhere. Everything old — from playful shapes and bold colors to loud patterns and utilitarian materials — is new again.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

And if we're being honest, we're huge fans of this vibrant look. It's a welcome departure from the tranquil, neutrals-only vibe that dominated the past few years, and we're ready to punch up our spaces. With that in mind, we searched far and wide for the groovy items we want to add to our own homes. Just in case you're interested, too, we thought we'd share our best retro, postmodern-influenced shopping finds below.

Advertisement

This tubular bookend by Brooklyn design studio Bi-Rite reminds us of a macaroni noodle, and that's precisely why we love it. Whether you opt for cotton candy pink, sunny yellow, or futuristic chrome, it's guaranteed to enhance any shelf or mantel.

Advertisement

The MoMA Design Store updated the 1958 Bodum Caffettiera French Press with youthful primary colors and its, well, perfect. The dependable coffee companion deserves to be displayed on the counter with its chrome-plated steel frame, borosilicate glass carafe, and polypropylene accents.

Advertisement

Brooklyn-based textile and home goods brand Dusen Dusen collaborated with Manhattan design shop Coming Soon to produce this bold, lively shower curtain. The soft sage and fire yellow dot pattern is woven into reversible sculpted cotton terry for a texture-filled bathing experience.

Advertisement

All of Edie Parker's imaginative acrylic creations are informed by a more glamorous bygone era, and this green malachite tabletop lighter is no exception. Nestled inside its own matching ashtray, the beautifully chunky igniter feels decidedly vintage.

Advertisement

A joyful, toy-like take on the iconic Anglepoise table lamp, this Smart Design light fixture will brighten any workstation. The adjustable head can slide up and down for direct illumination, while warm, diffused light can be achieved in its closed position.

Advertisement

If you're in the market for a splurge, consider a Gustaf Westman Objects curvy mirror. The large reflective delights are handmade in Stockholm with a wooden frame that's lacquered for a semi-matte finish.

Advertisement

Handmade in Denmark by sisters Amalie and Sarah Thorgaard, IKON KØBENHAVN's signature ceramic tile tables seem simultaneously old and new. The cubes, with square surfaces covered in square tiles, are especially aesthetically pleasing.

Nostalgic for high school gym class? Check out this bright, hand-tufted rug, which is modeled after a classic running track. It's part of the retro, sports-inspired court series from Pieces, a product line by Brooklyn-based creative agency An Aesthetic Pursuit.

Striking and sculptural, this accent chair combines crisp velvet upholstery with an arched stainless steel frame. The postmodern-meets-contemporary minimalist piece is by Indian design studio soft-geometry, which Utharaa Zacharias and Palaash Chaudhary launched in 2018 to encourage elements of softness in the home.

Pour drinks in style with French-American designer Sophie Lou Jacobsen's beloved wave pitcher. The borosilicate glass vessel features a fun, squiggly handle that's easy to grip while serving. Plus, it's available in eight high-contrast color combinations.

Designer Susan Korn is renowned for her festive beaded handbags and quirky jewelry, but her new line of homewares is pretty impressive, too. Aptly described as "part Memphis design, part Pee Wee Herman," this wonderfully fanciful goblet is equally ideal for beverages and ice cream sundaes.

Founded by New York City-based creatives Levi Shaw-Faber and Zoe Cohen, Wiggle Room is the small furniture brand behind the blob-shaped tables you've undoubtedly seen on Instagram. We're especially partial to the whimsical coffee table, which comes in two sizes and seven laminate colors.