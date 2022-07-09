Barbiecore Is Here — Ken You Believe It?

Earlier this summer, it seemed like the coastal grandmother aesthetic was going to be ​the​ look of the season. But lo and behold, there's a new trend in town ... and people are loving it. Meet Barbiecore, a home design vibe inspired by — you guessed it — Barbie, the legendary fashion doll released in 1959.

"A much-welcomed mood-booster after the last few years, 'Barbiecore' is all about embracing vibrant hues — particularly the doll's signature hot pink — in everyday life," says Etsy Trend Expert, Dayna Isom Johnson. "And with many nostalgic for simpler, sunnier, and more carefree times, it only makes sense that this '80s-inspired, unapologetically pink aesthetic is taking center stage as the 'it' style of the summer."

When you consider the rising popularity of bright colors and retro motifs in recent years, Barbiecore makes a lot of sense. The same goes for the nostalgic vibes that's often seen in some approaches to cluttercore, a maximalist design style. Barbiecore fits right into these looks, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

Check it out: On TikTok, the hashtag "#barbiecore" currently has 8.3 million views and counting. One quick scroll through the videos and you'll see a lot of pink, sparkles, and playful shapes. Oh ... and did we mention pink?

Luckily, it's super easy to infuse your space with Barbie-inspired elements. Check out our top picks for Barbiecore decor:

