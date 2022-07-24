This New Trend Is Taking Over All Home Decor

Say goodbye (or just goodbye ​for now​) to the curved furniture trend and hello to squiggly decor. As the straight line's cooler, more fun cousin, squiggles may be simple, but they pack a punch in terms of the amount of joy they bring per square inch.

"We have finally stopped taking ourselves so seriously!" Tavia Forbes and Monet Masters of Forbes + Masters tell Hunker. "We are honoring our inner child, who is comforted and excited by whimsy."

Of course, as with most 2022 trends, we can also look to TikTok for inspiration. For the past several months, squiggle mirror DIYs have been all over the platform. And it's no surprise that many of these creations pay homage to the Ultrafragola Mirror by Ettore Sottsass, who founded the Memphis Group collective. The work produced by these artists is what launched the design movement of the same name.

Of course, the squiggle isn't solely boxed in on TikTok. When interior designer Dani Nagel designed the Trixie Motel for iconic drag queen Trixie Mattel, she had wavy vanities custom-made for the space and added standout wavy chandeliers to the motel lobby.

"As a graphic and textile designer turned interior designer, I adore bold graphic trends for the home," Nagel tells Hunker. "The squiggle is absolutely having a moment right now and I adore it. It's fun, yet sophisticated. I've been commissioning a lot of custom furniture pieces with a wavy shape, but am starting to see even more [squiggle decor] available to the consumer."

If you're looking for squiggle-adorned items you can buy yourself, Justina Blakeney's Jungalow has got you covered. "The playful, cooky, fun squiggle is a welcome change from the straight lines we usually see in decor," Blakeney tells Hunker. "A nod to water, going with the flow, and the ups and downs of life, the squiggle makes me smile, and we all could use more of that these days, huh?"

Blakeney specifically recommends the following decor for those interested in trying out the trend:

Whether you're DIY-ing your own squiggle decor or selecting pieces at your favorite stores, the one thing you can count on is that the squiggle trend will flood your brain with happy hormones. Because even if the world may feel heavy right now, you can still find lightness and joy in your own home.