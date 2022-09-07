Amazon Has a Mini Dupe of the Iconic Wavy Mirror and We’re Obsessed

If you love home decor, you've probably spotted what might be the most Instagrammable mirror we've ever seen: the Ultrafragola Mirror by Ettore Sottsass. As much as we'd all love to buy the floor-length wavy mirror, the original can cost over $10,000, which is anything but budget-friendly. But if you love the look of retro wavy decor, there's a mini version of the iconic mirror on Amazon starting at $25.99.