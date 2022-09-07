Amazon Has a Mini Dupe of the Iconic Wavy Mirror and We’re Obsessed

By Pauline Lacsamana September 7, 2022
If you love home decor, you've probably spotted what might be the most Instagrammable mirror we've ever seen: the Ultrafragola Mirror by Ettore Sottsass. As much as we'd all love to buy the floor-length wavy mirror, the original can cost over $10,000, which is anything but budget-friendly. But if you love the look of retro wavy decor, there's a mini version of the iconic mirror on Amazon starting at $25.99.

Spotted by @xok.th on TikTok, the Simmer Stone Wave Pattern Mirror is essentially a mini Ultrafragola Mirror dupe, standing at 15.7 inches tall and 9.8 inches wide. Available in eight colors (including two LED light options), it's perfect for adding a playful twist to any desk, vanity, or shelf. Plus, it makes a great gift for home decor lovers.

Shop the Mini Wavy Mirror

Simmer Stone Wave Pattern Mirror, $25.99-$35.99

