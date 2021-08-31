Mirrors are functional and stylish pieces of home decor that can be found in all shapes and designs. Whether you want to deck out your entryway or brighten up your hallway, there's something out there for you. But we have to give a special shout-out to floor mirrors. Adding one to your home can create the illusion of a more spacious room, all while making a statement. However, they don't come cheap. If you want your space feel bigger on a budget with a single accent piece, check out 11 of the best floor mirrors under $100, below.

This stunning leaning floor mirror from Target was created with Studio McGee to bring simplistic style and warmth to your space.

Add this full-length floor mirror to your living room or dining room as a subtle accent piece. And no worries if you live in an apartment. With a mirror this big, you can practically double the size of any small space.

At only $60, this freestanding floor mirror with clean lines and a walnut wood frame will add some midcentury modern style to your home.

Tap into modern design with this sleek standing mirror from The Home Depot. You can even customize the tilt and move this large mirror around with ease since it has a rear adjustable easel.

Sport French country design with this stunning mirror from Target. You can't go wrong with its classic wood frame.

Go for a rustic look with this light wooden frame from Overstock. It also comes with hardware so you can use it as a wall mirror hung vertically or horizontally.

Leave it to Amazon to have a glam, gold frame floor mirror for under $100. It might even beat out our favorite dupes for the iconic Anthropologie primrose mirror.

On top of making your home feel more spacious, this freestanding mirror has a ladder-back easel you can use to hang clothes, accessories, and more.

Prop this full body, freestanding mirror in the corner of your room or have it wall mounted for an instant room refresh.

Sleek and simple at its finest. This silver frame mirror is as lightweight and durable as it is stylish.

This beautiful floor mirror perfectly blends rustic oak wood with an industrial metal frame.