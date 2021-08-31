11 of the Best Floor Mirrors Under $100

By Pauline Lacsamana August 31, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Mirrors are functional and stylish pieces of home decor that can be found in all shapes and designs. Whether you want to deck out your entryway or brighten up your hallway, there's something out there for you. But we have to give a special shout-out to floor mirrors. Adding one to your home can create the illusion of a more spacious room, all while making a statement. However, they don't come cheap. If you want your space feel bigger on a budget with a single accent piece, check out 11 of the best floor mirrors under $100, below.

Advertisement

1. Threshold Wood Arched Floor Mirror (65x20), $100

This stunning leaning floor mirror from Target was created with Studio McGee to bring simplistic style and warmth to your space.

2. Better Homes & Gardens Bronze Full-Length Floor Leaner Mirror (70x27), $60

Add this full-length floor mirror to your living room or dining room as a subtle accent piece. And no worries if you live in an apartment. With a mirror this big, you can practically double the size of any small space.

3. Project 62 Walnut Hairpin Finish Floor Mirror (60x20), $60

At only $60, this freestanding floor mirror with clean lines and a walnut wood frame will add some midcentury modern style to your home.

4. Miscool Lester Aluminum Alloy Framed Full-Length Standing Mirror (65x22), $99

Tap into modern design with this sleek standing mirror from The Home Depot. You can even customize the tilt and move this large mirror around with ease since it has a rear adjustable easel.

Advertisement

5. Threshold French Country Easel Floor Mirror (60x20), $70

Sport French country design with this stunning mirror from Target. You can't go wrong with its classic wood frame.

6. Overstock Light Natural Wood Frame Full-Length Mirror (58x24), $99.99

Go for a rustic look with this light wooden frame from Overstock. It also comes with hardware so you can use it as a wall mirror hung vertically or horizontally.

7. Beauty4U Gold Aluminum Alloy Frame Floor Mirror (60x16), $89.99

Leave it to Amazon to have a glam, gold frame floor mirror for under $100. It might even beat out our favorite dupes for the iconic Anthropologie primrose mirror.

8. Threshold Wooden Frame Mirror With Ladder (65x20), $70

On top of making your home feel more spacious, this freestanding mirror has a ladder-back easel you can use to hang clothes, accessories, and more.

Advertisement

9. NeuType Freestanding Floor Mirror With Polystyrene Frame (55x16), $89.99

Prop this full body, freestanding mirror in the corner of your room or have it wall mounted for an instant room refresh.

10. Threshold Leaner Floor Mirror (68x24), $90

Sleek and simple at its finest. This silver frame mirror is as lightweight and durable as it is stylish.

11. Project 62 Oak and Metal Modern Floor Mirror (66x20), $90

This beautiful floor mirror perfectly blends rustic oak wood with an industrial metal frame.

Advertisement

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline is Hunker’s Associate Commerce Editor. She covers all things home and shopping, whether it's the next must-have product launch or a roundup of the best home and decor sales. You can reach out to her at pauline.lacsamana@hunker.com.

Connect on LinkedIn
View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy