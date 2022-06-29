The Viral Anthropologie Primrose Mirror Is on Sale Right Now

If you've spent hours upon hours dreaming about the Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror, you're not alone. With its vintage-inspired detailing and ability to brighten up any space, it's no wonder why the internet is hooked. But if you've been waiting for the opportunity to catch it on sale, you're in luck. The cult-fave mirror is currently on sale for as low as $438.40, a whopping 20% off the rarely discounted (and best-selling) Anthropologie find.