The Viral Anthropologie Primrose Mirror Is on Sale Right Now

By Pauline Lacsamana June 29, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
If you've spent hours upon hours dreaming about the Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror, you're not alone. With its vintage-inspired detailing and ability to brighten up any space, it's no wonder why the internet is hooked. But if you've been waiting for the opportunity to catch it on sale, you're in luck. The cult-fave mirror is currently on sale for as low as $438.40, a whopping 20% off the rarely discounted (and best-selling) Anthropologie find.

Whether you buy the small space-friendly 3-foot mirror or grand 7-foot option, this is a sale you don't want to pass up. (And if it's still out of your price range, we rounded up the best Primrose mirror dupes for you, too.)

Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror, $548-$1,598 $438.40-$1,278.40

