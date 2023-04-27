Act Fast! This Barefoot Dreams Dupe Is 74% Off for Way Day

By Apr 27, 2023
The Barefoot Dreams fuzzy throw blanket: We all know it, we all love it, and we all can't fathom paying $200 for it. But look no further than Wayfair to pull through with a pretty much identical dupe for ... wait for it ... $20.

Everly Quinn Adal Super Soft Leopard Print Throw Blanket

Everly Quinn's Adal Super Soft Leopard Print Throw Blanket is a copycat of the insanely popular In the Wild Throw Blanket (that retails for $180). And in honor of Way Day, it's currently 74% off its normal price of $79.99, which, we must add, is still less than half the price of the Barefoot Dreams version. Score yours now for $20.99 before the sale ends tonight. You can thank us later.

