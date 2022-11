If there's ever been a perfect time to buy furniture, it's now. Apt2B is having a major flash sale for one day only and everything is priced to go.

On Thursday, November 10, Apt2B is slashing prices up to 60% off at its outlet store, which is packed with like-new big-ticket items, including sleeper sofas, sectionals, accent chairs, beds, and more. During the sale, you'll find discounts on select colorways with limited inventory, so act fast before they sell out!