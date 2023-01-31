15 Can’t-Miss Deals from Wayfair’s Massive Furniture Sale

By Pauline Lacsamana January 31, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
If you've been holding off on buying those big-ticket home items, whether it's a plush sofa or guest-ready extendable dining table, now's the time to do it. Starting Tuesday, January 31, Wayfair is slashing prices up to 50% on all sorts of furniture finds.

Running through February 6, the Big Furniture Sale will offer ridiculously good deals on beds, nightstands, sectionals, coffee tables, and more. Even though the sale is highlighting some larger home finds, you can still score equally amazing discounts (as low as $49) on floor lamps and area rugs too.

Check out our top picks from Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale below.

The Best Wayfair Deals to Shop Now

1. Mistana Winona Butterfly Leaf Dining Table, $419.99 $385.99

2. Mercury Row Fondren Upholstery Bar & Counter Stools (set of 2), $398.98 $165.99

3. AllModern Geo 84-Inch Upholstered Sofa, $1,350 $800

4. Sand & Stable Esme Upholstered Armchair, $339.99 $249.99

5. Wade Logan Faucett Upholstered Bed, $760 $435

6. Lark Manor Aftonshire 53.5-Inch Wide Rolling Kitchen Cart With Stainless Steel Top, $399.99 $259.99

7. Etta Avenue Candice Acrylic Etagere Bookcase, $1,409 $529.99

8. AllModern Miller 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional, $2,147.22 $1,120

9. Mercury Row Campanelli Coffee Table, $325 $163.99

10. 17 Stories Alayna Steel Standard Bookcase, $635 $349.99

11. Lark Manor Elyza 8-Drawer Dresser, $2,499 $1,399.99

12. AllModern Thomas 70.5-Inch Solid Oak Pedestal Dining Table, $1,047 $570

13. Bayou Breeze Staple Hill Tufted Side Chairs (set of 2), $365.99 $269.99

14. AllModern Adam 47.6-Inch Desk, $667 $510

15. Wayfair Custom Upholstery Emilio 90-Inch Upholstered Sofa, $1,768 $950

