Hot off the press: One of our absolute favorite furniture brands is hosting an epic Labor Day weekend sale. Now through September 7, prepare to score big at Apt2B with tiered savings. You'll receive 15% off sitewide, 20% off orders $2,999 and above, 25% off orders $3,999 and above, and a whopping 30% off orders $5,499 and above. So if you were looking for the right moment to refresh your furniture, now is the time. Here's a handful of our favorite pieces across the site.