DIY Wavy Daybed Bench Featuring Soft Velvet

Step 11: Upholster the inner bench arms.

Spray one side of the wavy bench arm with spray adhesive, and attach one of the foam pieces to it, pressing and smoothing it out as you go. Lay one piece of fabric on the ground with the ​wrong side​ facing up, place a piece of batting on top, and then place the foam-covered side of the bench arm on top. Pull the fabric and batting tightly up over the foam and staple it to the other side of the bench arm. When you get to the wavy portion, cut slits in the fabric so you can pull it tightly around the rounded edges. Trim away any excess fabric. Repeat on the other bench arm. ​(Note: you're only upholstering one side of each bench arm here. Leave the other side un-upholstered for now.)​