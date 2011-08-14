How to Make a Couch Out of Pallets

Step 1: Cover Cushions

Cut the fabric into two pieces, each measuring 50 x 60 inches. Stack two 20 x 43-inch cushions on top of each other. Lay them on top of a piece of fabric, and fold the long sides over the cushion and pin together. Fold the short ends of the fabric towards the middle of the end of the cushion, pin into place, and then fold the bottom up over the end of the cushion, pinning them into place (the action is like when wrapping a gift). Repeat with the remaining cushions and fabric. Note the measurements (length and width) of your cushions, and use these dimensions when cutting pallets for the base of the couch.